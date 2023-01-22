Jets interviewing Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator position

The Jets are interviewing former Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for their vacant offensive coordinator position Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Kubiak is the son of former Broncos and Texans head coach Gary Kubiak. Klint Kubiak spent 2021 with the Broncos as their quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

Kubiak turns 36 in February but has been coaching since 2010, starting as an offensive quality control coach at Texas A&M, the alma mater of his father. Klint went to Colorado State.

Kubiak took over as Vikings offensive coordinator from his father in 2021 under head coach Mike Zimmer.

Kubiak’s resume

Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator (2022-present)

Vikings offensive coordinator (2021)

Vikings quarterbacks coach (2019-2020)

Broncos offensive assistant (2016-2018)

Kansas wide receivers coach (2015)

Vikings offensive quality control coach (2013-2014)

Texas A&M graduate assistant (2012)

Texas A&M offensive quality control coach (2010-2011)

