Jets to interview Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for offensive coordinator position

The New York Jets are dipping into a rival coaching staff in their search for a new offensive coordinator.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets will interview Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley this week.

The soon-to-be 40-year-old has spent the past eight seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff, first as an offensive assistant for two years and then as the tight ends coach for the past six seasons. He also coached fullbacks along with tight ends in 2020 and 2021.

Rapoport recently considered Caley a strong candidate for the position.

A few strong candidates for #Jets OC position, though it will be a wide-ranging search and other names will emerge:

— #Patriots TE coach Nick Caley

— #Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson

— Former #Colts OC Marcus Brady — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

As of now, Caley joins Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo as known candidates who either have interviewed or will interview for the offensive coordinator position.

