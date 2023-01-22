Four teams will be competing in the playoffs on Sunday and others will be working on ways to get themselves into a future postseason.

The Jets are in the latter category and they’ll continue their hunt for a new offensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will interview Klint Kubiak for the post.

Kubiak was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Broncos last season. He spent part of the year as the team’s offensive play caller and had the same responsibility while serving as the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021.

Kubiak worked under Nathaniel Hackett in Denver and Hackett has also spoken with the Jets. The AFC East club has also interviewed Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.

Jets to interview Klint Kubiak Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk