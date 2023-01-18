Jets interview ex-Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett for OC position

It looks like Nathaniel Hackett should be able to land on his feet after being fired by the Denver Broncos last month.

Hackett had an interview with the New York Jets as a candidate for their offensive coordinator position on Wednesday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported.

This news comes a week after Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hinted that a return to Wisconsin might be possible for Hackett. Between the Jets and Packers — and any other teams that enter the mix — Hackett will likely have options to continue coaching in 2023.

Hackett was fired 15 games into his first season with the Broncos after going 4-11. He was replaced by interim coach Jerry Rosburg, who went 1-1 to close out the season.

Denver is now seeking a replacement for Hackett, and ex-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton appears to be the top candidate, but the Broncos have (or plan to) meet with at least seven other candidates.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire