Jets interview Eagles' assistant Kevin Patello for offensive coordinator: Report

The Jets have interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Patullo, who Nick Sirianni brought with him from Indianapolis, is 14-year NFL coaching veteran and a highly regarded offensive mind. He was on Todd Bowles’ Jets staff in 2015 and 2016.

The Jets fired offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Wednesday after two years. Robert brought LaFleur over from San Francisco when he was hired last year, but the Jets ranked 28th and 29th in the NFL in offense the last two years, and their streak of seasons without reaching the playoffs extended to 12.

According to Pelissero, Patullo met with the Jets on Friday. Assistant coaches on teams with a first-round bye can interview up through Sunday, according to NFL rules.

Patullo, 41, started his NFL career as a quality control assistant with the Chiefs under Herm Edwards in 2007 and then spent three years in various entry-level positions on Chan Gailey’s Bills staff. He was assistant receivers coach under Ken Whisenhunt with the Titans in 2014 and then Jets quarterbacks coach in 2015 and 2016 under Bowles, the one-time Eagles defensive coordinator.

After a year as a senior offensive analyst at Texas A&M, Patullo was hired by Frank Reich as wide receivers coach after Reich left the Eagles following the Super Bowl and became Colts head coach. In 2018 and 2019, Patullo was WRs coach under Colts offensive coordinator Sirianni and in 2020 he served as passing game specialist.

When Sirianni became Eagles head coach last year, he brought Patullo to the Eagles in a role specifically geared to developing the Eagles’ passing game.

Although Patullo maintains a low profile with the Eagles and is rarely allowed to speak with media, he is highly regarded throughout the organization and is widely considered to be a top candidate to become offensive coordinator if Shane Steichen leaves for a head coaching job. Steichen is a candidate with the Texans, Colts and Panthers.

Patullo grew up in Hillsborough, N.J., the same hometown as long-time NFL wide receiver Ricky Prohel, former Giants offensive lineman Shaun O’Hara and former Phillies outfielder Joe Lis.

Patullo is the fourth member of Sirianni's staff to interview for a promotion with another team. In addition to Steichen, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon interviewed for the Texans' head coaching job, and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson interviewed for the Browns' defensive coordinator job.