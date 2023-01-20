Jets interview Browns WRs coach Chad O’Shea for offensive coordinator job

Another name has been added to the Jets’ search for a new offensive coordinator. The latest candidate is Chad O’Shea, currently the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.

The 50-year-old coach just wrapped up his 20th season coaching in the NFL, his third in Cleveland. O’Shea began his NFL career as a volunteer assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2003. Besides the Browns, he has spent time with the Chiefs, Vikings, Patriots and Dolphins in his NFL coaching career. He was the offensive coordinator for head coach Brian Flores in Miami in 2019. He also has seven years of coaching in the college ranks.

O’Shea was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams during his ten seasons with the Patriots (XLIX, LI, LIII).

O’Shea’s resume

Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator (2020-present)

Dolphins offensive coordinator (2019)

Patriots wide receivers coach (2009-2018)

Vikings offensive assistant/wide receivers coach/assistant special teams coach (2008)

Vikings offensive assistant/wide receivers coach (2007)

Vikings offensive assistant (2006)

Chiefs assistant special teams coach (2004-2005)

Chiefs volunteer assistant (2003)

Southern Mississippi special teams coach/recruiting coordinator (2000-2002)

Houston tight ends coach/special teams coach/recruiting coordinator (1999)

Houston tight ends coach/special teams coach (1998)

Houston wide receivers coach (1997)

Houston graduate assistant (1996)

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire