Jets injury updates: Good news on Le'Veon Bell, uncertainty for Mekhi Becton and Denzel Mims

After ruling Sam Darnold out for Week 5 due to a shoulder injury, Jets head coach Adam Gase provided injury updates on Tuesday on Le'Veon Bell, Mekhi Becton, and others.

Bell, who has reportedly been eyeing a Week 5 return after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, will return to practice on Tuesday, putting him in position to be activated off IR for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.



In his only game of the season, Bell rushed six times for 14 yards while hauling in two catches for 32 yards.

Becton will not practice on Tuesday, with Gase saying he'll need to build the strength in his shoulder back up before being able to return.

"He doesn't have that at the moment," Gase said. "He's working to get it."

Gase added that surgery is not an option for Becton at the moment.

As far as WR Denzel Mims, who has been out due to a hamstring injury, Gase said he doesn't want to put a timetable on his potential return.

"I know when he does come back we have to have him for the duration. If he's not ready, we shouldn't have him out there."