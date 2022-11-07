Jets Injury Tracker: Sheldon Rankins to miss significant time with dislocated elbow

Sheldon Rankins tackling Taysom Hill

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Jets players...

Nov. 7, 2:16 p.m.

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins suffered a dislocated elbow on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, reports SNY's Connor Hughes.



Rankins could miss four-to-six weeks.

The Jets have a bye this week, and pick things up on Nov. 20 against the Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

Rankins has 25 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in nine games this season.

Nov. 6, 11:33 a.m.

Running back James Robinson will suit up and play in Sunday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The recently acquired back was downgraded to questionable on Saturday with a knee injury, but he is good to go.

Robinson made his Jets debut last week, rushing for 17 yards in limited snaps against the Patriots.

Nov. 5, 12:20 p.m.

Recently acquired RB James Robinson has been downgraded to questionable for the Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday due to a knee injury.

Robinson did not previously appear on the injury report during the week. He ran the ball five times for 17 yards against the New England Patriots in his first game with the Jets on Oct. 30.

If Robinson doesn't play, then Michael Carter and Ty Johnson would carry the load for the backfield.

Additionally, the Jets signed TE Kenny Yeboah to the active roster and elevated OL Conor McDermott from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also signed safety Jared Mayden to the practice squad.



Nov. 4, 11:15 a.m.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) will miss Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday.

Saleh did not elaborate on what type of knee injury Davis sustained, but said the team feels “very confident that he’ll be back after the bye week.”

The Jets' first game after the bye is a rematch with the New England Patriots on Nov. 20.

Nov. 3, 4:30 p.m.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) did not practice for the fifth time in a row.

Offensive guard Nate Herbig (hand), however, was a full participant after being limited in Wednesday's practice.

Story continues

Offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) and tight end C.J. Uzomah (shoulder), meanwhile, remained limited participants.

Nov. 2, 11:55 a.m.

Jets WR Corey Davis (knee) will not practice Wednesday and is still considered day-to-day, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

"It's on the fence," Saleh said of Davis possibly playing Sunday. "If he's good to go, he's gonna want to go."

Duane Brown, Nate Herbig, C.J. Uzomah, and Lamarcus Joyner were limited in practice, but Saleh says he's not worried about them missing Sunday's game.

Jermaine Johnson will be activated for Sunday's game after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury.

Nov. 1, 6:45 p.m.

Speaking to the media following the NFL trade deadline, general manager Joe Douglas gave an update on the rehab plans and progress of several Jets players lost to long-term injuries.

Douglas revealed running back Breece Hall and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker have not yet undergone surgery after sustaining injuries on Oct. 23 against the Denver Broncos, but the team is optimistic about their return to the field.

“We love those guys and we love their approach and we love how they handle themselves,” New York’s GM said. “Our docs are very optimistic that these guys are gonna come back full strength next year and hit the ground running.”

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who was lost to knee injury during training camp, has returned to continue his rehab at the team facility after undergoing a procedure in Los Angeles.

“He’s been back in the building since, I wanna say early last month,” Douglas said. “He’s been back, he’s been rehabbing every day in our training room. And I know his focus is coming back next year in the best shape he can be. And as healthy as he can be.

“We feel really optimistic that he’s gonna be full strength for OTAs.”

Oct. 31, 3:50 p.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh gave updates on a few players Monday, including a couple of OTs on the IR.

Max Mitchell (knee) and George Fant (knee) are eligible to come off the injured reserve list this week, but Saleh says the team plans to give them some extra time.

"In regards to everybody on IR, that includes George, no one is going to come off until after the bye week," Saleh said over Zoom.

The Jets' bye is in Week 10 after their upcoming matchup with the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 6. The team will return to action Sunday, Nov. 20 against the Patriots on the road.

Saleh also said that Jermaine Johnson (ankle) was inactive not just because of his injury, but he needed some time to get back into their system. As for Corey Davis (knee), Saleh says he's still day-to-day and will be re-evaluated Wednesday.





Oct. 30, 11:45 p.m.

Prior to Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the Jets announced their inactives for the game.

QB Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler were listed as inactive. It's unclear as to the reasons for the designations, as Streveler was just elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Mike White will serve as the backup QB for Zach Wilson on Sunday.

Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is listed as inactive. While the rookie was limited in practice, Johnson was on the cusp of playing, but it seems like the team will give him another week.

Other inactives include WR Corey Davis, RB Zonovan Knight, CB Bryce Hall and S Tony Adams.

Oct. 28, 10:55 a.m.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday ahead of practice that WR Elijah Moore -- who requested a trade last week -- will suit up against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Moore has not played since Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, and has made just 16 catches for 203 yards this season.

Saleh added that WR Corey Davis (knee) will not play on Sunday. Davis did not practice this week, and has just 19 receptions for 351 yards with two touchdowns in seven games.

Additionally, Saleh said that George Fant (knee) is week-to-week and the team hopes he can return to the field after the Week 10 bye.

Oct. 24, 3:35 p.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed RT Alijah Vera-Tucker tore his triceps Sunday against the Denver Broncos and will miss the rest of the season. He will require surgery.

Saleh said that Cedric Ogbuehi will take AVT's place at right tackle this week. George Fant (knee) is eligible to return from IR, but Saleh said he's "not sure" he'll be back this week.

Saleh also confirmed RB Breece Hall's season-ending ACL injury.

WR Corey Davis (knee) will continue to be evaluated over the course of the week.

Oct. 23, 5:40 p.m.

Rookie RB Breece Hall left the Jets' game against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter with a knee injury. Hall rushed to the outside for two yards before being swamped by Broncos defenders. It seemed like Hall was hit low by a defender and had to be helped off the field.

Hall also had to be carted into the locker room, and the team ruled him out for the rest of the game.

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow) and WR Corey Davis (knee) also left the game in the first half. The team ruled Vera-Tucker out at halftime while Davis is still questionable to return.

Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m.

Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is officially out for the Jets' Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Johnson didn't practice this week and head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that he would likely be out against the Broncos but that they are hopeful to "get him back next week."

The Jets hosted veteran DT Linval Joseph on Friday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The former Giants second-round pick could sign with the Jets to give them depth at the position with Johnson out.

Joseph placed for the Chargers last seasons and picked up one sack and 57 tackles in 14 games (12 starts) in 2021.

Oct. 19, 11:50 a.m.

Head coach Robert Saleh said before practice Wednesday that rookie Jermaine Johnson (ankle) won't practice and is likely out for Week 7 against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.

"Jermaine will be out today. He's getting a lot better, hopefully we can get him back next week," Saleh said.

Johnson suffered the injury in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins and missed last week's game against the Green Bay Packers. Saleh added that the team is aiming for the defensive end to return next week when they face the New England Patriots at home.

The 23-year-old recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) and 1.5 sacks over the first four games of the season.

Oct. 16, 11:45 a.m.

The Jets' defense got a nice boost on Sunday, with linebacker Quincy Williams returning from an ankle injury.

Williams missed each of the Jets' previous two games after suffering that ankle injury in Week 3 against the Bengals.

On the other side of the ball, OL Mike Remmers was officially inactive for Sunday’s matchup with Green Bay, which was a bit of a surprise considering the Jets elevated the veteran to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. The 33-year-old has been on the Gang Green practice squad since being signed amid the team’s multiple O-line injuries.

Oct. 15, 4:00 p.m.

The Jets activated veteran DE Vinny Curry from the injured reserve for Sunday's matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the team announced.

It will be Curry's first game with the Jets after the 34-year-old signed with the team in March 2021 and was forced to miss the entire 2021 season after complications from a spleen removal. Curry was a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and played there until 2017. He then played one season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to the Eagles for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Additionally, the Jets elevated OL Mike Remmers to their 53-man roster, according to his agent Brett Tessler. Remmers, 33, has been on the Jets practice squad for the past two weeks while getting back into shape after suffering a knee injury last year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets added that TE Lawrence Cager has been released and TE Kenny Yeboah has also been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Oct. 14, 10:54 a.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) will be out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the Packers in Green Bay.



"He will be reevaluated daily, so we'll see where's he at next week," Saleh said.

Saleh added that everyone else on the team will be a full participant in practice Friday.

Oct. 12, 12:01 p.m.

Quincy Williams (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh said.

DE Carl Lawson, who is dealing with an ankle injury, will be limited but is expected to be able to play on Sunday against the Packers in Green Bay. LB C.J. Mosley will also be limited on Thursday.

Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) won't practice on Thursday and remains day-to-day.



Oct. 10, 3:50 p.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said rookie DE Jermaine Johnson is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

While Saleh didn't specify if the injury was a high or low-ankle sprain, he did say that the team doesn't believe it's serious.

"We don’t think it’s severe, but we’ll have more information by the end of the week," he said.

Oct. 8, 4:15 p.m.

The Jets activated LT Duane Brown off the IR on Saturday.



Brown will make his season debut for Gang Green on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Oct. 7, 1:45 p.m.

Duane Brown spoke to reporters after practice and said that "as of now, I'm good to go" on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The 37-year-old has yet to suit up for the Jets since signing with the team before the start of the season. He was placed on the IR on Sept. 10 with a shoulder injury and said on Wednesday that surgery "was an option," but he's ready to get back on the field.

Oct. 7, 10:50 a.m.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that veteran OT Duane Brown (shoulder) will practice fully on Friday and is a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.



Saleh that everyone on the team will practice on Friday besides OT Max Mitchell (knee) and LB Quincy Williams (ankle).



Oct. 6, 3:10 p.m.

Zach Wilson said he practiced fully on Thursday after being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday the second-year quarterback was "dealing with an ankle," but was "fine."

Oct. 5, 3:25 p.m.

Duane Brown spoke to reporters after his first day back at practice Wednesday, saying that "today was a really good step forward in the right direction" and that he's "feeling good."



Brown noted that shoulder surgery "was an option," but the 37-year-old has been making strong progress and wants to get back on the field and play as soon as possible. The Jets will practice in full pads Thursday and Brown believes that he'll have a better sense of when he'll return after the practice.

"Today was a really big step in the right direction, and looking forward to tomorrow," Brown said.



Head coach Robert Saleh said earlier Wednesday that QB Zach Wilson "is dealing with a bunch of nicks and bruises" and will be limited in practice.

"Football, dealing with an ankle, but he's fine," Saleh said.

Saleh added that OT Max Mitchell (knee) won't practice and "is probably out this week," LB Quincy Williams won't practice and is doubtful for Week 5, and RB Breece Hall and LB Marcell Harris will be limited in practice.



Additionally, the Jets announced that Brown and DL Vinny Curry would both return to practice on Wednesday from the injured reserve. The team will have a 21-day window to activate them to the roster.

Brown signed with the Jets on Aug. 15 and was placed on the IR with a shoulder injury on Sept. 10 prior to the team's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Curry was placed on the IR with a hamstring injury on Sept. 1 after missing all of last season with a rare blood disorder that required the removal of his spleen.

Saleh noted that team will get more information on both players Wednesday and Thursday before making a decision on them playing in games.

Oct. 3, 3:30 p.m.

Head Coach Robert Saleh said he doesn't "have a timetable" for Max Mitchell's knee injury, but said the offensive tackle landing on Injured Reserve is a "possibility."

"Thankfully it's not season-ending and hopefully we do get him back soon, I just don't have a specific timetable for anyone," he said.

The Jets could get a boost to the offensive line with tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) now eligible to come off IR. Saleh said the team will evaluate his progress over the next two days before determining if it is time to start the clock on his return to action.

"Hopefully we get the opportunity to get him out to the practice field so he can test it to see where’s he at, but a lot of stuff will be determined over the next 48 hours," Saleh said, before saying it would be "premature" to say if Brown could play this week.

Defensive end Vinny Curry (hamstring) is also eligible to come off IR this week, and Saleh said he will be evaluated Wednesday and a decision can be made then.



Oct. 3, 12:50 p.m.

Max Mitchell and the Jets got some positive news on the offensive tackle's knee injury suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

While Mitchell does have a dislocated knee that will require him to miss several weeks, his injury is not season-ending, and should return to the Jets long before the season ends, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.



Oct. 2, 3:05 p.m.

Jets OT Max Mitchell left the team's Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Mitchell, the fourth-round rookie, had to be carted off the field in the second quarter. While the team originally stated he was questionable to return at halftime, he was downgraded to out when the third quarter began.

Mitchell's injury is the latest for the Jets' offensive line. Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, and George Fant are all tackles that have been sidelined with injuries this season.

Sept. 30, 11:17 a.m.



Quincy Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with head coach Robert Saleh saying Williams' status will be evaluated again ahead of Week 5.

Williams (ankle) did not participate in practice for the Jets on Thursday for the second consecutive day. The linebacker was carted off the field during the third quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.



Sept. 28, 11:49 a.m.

As expected, Zach Wilson has been cleared to return and start for the Jets in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday.



Wilson has missed the first three games of the season due to a knee injury.

With Joe Flacco under center for Wilson, the Jets started the season 1-2.

Sept. 26, 3:50 p.m.

Jets OT George Fant has been placed on IR after injuring his knee in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Robert Saleh.



Saleh said there is a possibility that the injury could lead to a week off, but the team will see how Fant responds in practice.

The second-year head coach also confirmed Quincy Williams' injury and that he "dodged a bullet." It'll be a week-to-week situation for Williams.

Sept. 26, 2:43 p.m.



The Jets received good news on linebacker Quincy Williams, who was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

X-rays on Williams' ankle were negative, and the injury seems to be a sprain, per multiple reports.

There is no timetable yet for when Williams might return to action.

Sept. 25, 11:25 a.m.

Jets QB Zach Wilson is expected to be cleared by doctors next week, allowing him to take the field in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

SNY's Connor Hughes said that Wilson will return to practice fully with the first-team offense, and as long there are no setbacks this week, it is "full steam ahead" for Wilson to start in Week 4.

Wilson has been progressing in his recovery from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his knee that he suffered in the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles, and has not had any setbacks.

He was on the field Sunday throwing in workout clothes before the team's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Sept. 21 that Wilson has been progressing in practice and doing more, but has not participated in 11-on-11 yet. The Jets said that Wilson was expected to be back by Week 4 at the earliest, and the team wants him to be "110 percent" healthy before playing in a regular season game.



Sept. 23, 11:10 p.m.

Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is set to return to the lineup ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

After missing the team's Week 2 win over the Browns, Uzomah was limited in practice on Wednesday but has seemingly progressed positively since. His status for Sunday will be revealed after practice today.



Sept. 21, 12:55 p.m.

Zach Wilson, who has missed Week 1 and Week 2 due to a knee injury and has already been ruled out for Week 3, will continue to be limited in practice Wednesday.



Wilson will do more than he's been doing in practice recently, but has not yet been cleared for 11-on-11, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

With Joe Flacco currently filling in for Wilson, Saleh reaffirmed that Wilson will be the starting quarterback when he's ready to return.

Sept. 14, 12:05 p.m.

Place kicker Braden Mann is dealing with back stiffness and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

Saleh elaborated that Mann's condition is considered "week-to-week" and not a long-term issue.

The Jets signed PK Ty Long on Wednesday to be Mann's backup in case he can't go. Long spent the last three seasons with the Chargers.

Sept. 12, 4:04 p.m.

Zach Wilson (knee) will return to practice this week and be involved in "routes on air" drills and work with receivers in individual drills, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday.



Wilson is expected to be out until at least Week 4.

In Wilson's place, Joe Flacco got the start during New York's Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sept. 10, 4:00 p.m.

Head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that it was a possibility, and now it sounds like offensive tackle Duane Brown is indeed landing on the Injured Reserve lists.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Brown will be placed on IR on Saturday. Garafolo reports that the team and Brown considered surgery on his injured shoulder, but the decision has been made to have Brown rehab to see if he can be ready by Week 5.

Sept. 9. 1:55 p.m.

Jets CB DJ Reed said that he is "ready to go" for Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a knee injury, which limited him in practice this week, in the team's final preseason game against the Giants.

Reed said he "dodged a bullet" when he tackled Saquon Barkley, the play he injured his knee in. The first-year Jet said he stepped on Barkley's shoe and his knee buckled, but he is expecting to play in Week 1.



Sept. 9, 11 a.m.

Robert Saleh said OL Duane Brown will miss Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury. Saleh also said that there's a possibility Brown could land on injured reserve.

More information will come out in the next 24 hours, per Saleh.

George Fant will move to LT and rookie Max Mitchell will play RT for the Jets this Sunday.

Sept. 8, 1 p.m.

OL Duane Brown is being evaluated for a shoulder injury after missing Wednesday and Thursday's practice. The severity of the injury is not known.

Sept. 7, 12 p.m.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday that veteran QB Joe Flacco will start in their Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as Zach Wilson is still recovering from a knee injury suffered on Aug. 12.

Wilson is not likely to play a game until Week 4 at the earliest.