Jets Injury Tracker: Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed clear concussion protocol; Joe Tippmann ruled out vs. Giants

Oct. 27, 10:55 a.m.

Jets guard Joe Tippmann is out for Sunday's game against the Giants with a quad injury that he sustained against the Eagles, head Robert Saleh said.

Saleh added that cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed have cleared concussion protocol and will be available Sunday. The pair missed the Week 6 win and have been full participants at practice this week.

Wide receiver Irvin Charles will again be limited in practice and is doubtful for Sunday with a shoulder injury, Saleh said.

Randall Cobb, who missed Wednesday's session, will be a limited participant again on Friday with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Michael Carter II is still dealing with a hamstring injury sustained against Philadelphia and will be limited in practice for the third straight day.



Oct. 25, 4:03 p.m.

After Wednesday's practice session, the Jets announced their injury report, which revealed that cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed were full participants.

Gardner hasn't played since Oct. 8 in Denver while Reed hasn't played since Oct. 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both corners have been out due to concussions and the team says that both are still in concussion protocol.

However, it bodes well for both players' availability on Sunday that they were able to practice fully Wednesday.

Defensive linemen Jermaine Johnson and Mike Clemons and DB Brandin Echols were also full participants. Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (knee) was a limited participant while WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) and OL Joe Tippmann (quad) did not practice.

Gang Green plays the Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. following their Week 7 bye.

Oct. 23, 12:08 p.m.

As the Jets return from their bye and begin to prepare for a MetLife Stadium showdown with the Giants, it's unclear if Gang Green will have their top two cornerbacks on the field.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday morning that Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed are both still in the concussion protocol, and that the team "will have a better idea Wednesday."

Both players missed last week's game against the Eagles, and Reed missed the week prior against the Broncos as well.

Saleh also said that the team will know more about center Joe Tippmann's quad injury on Wednesday.

Oct. 15, 9:18 p.m.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said after Sunday's 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles -- a game in which he twice limped off the field with what appeared to be a leg injury -- that he is fine, echoing New York head coach Robert Saleh's postgame sentiments.

"Yeah, it was non-contact, initially," Wilson said. "I'm all right, but it was non-contact initially. And then from there, it was kind of like pain management type of thing. So, yeah, just trying to make sure I'm out there for my guys. And if I can't be out there, give them my all, then I don't need to be out there -- because we've got some great guys in our room that can take that next-man-up mentality, and I'm confident in it."

Wilson, who last caught a pass at the fourth quarter's 6:51 mark for five yards on first-and-10 from the Jets' 38, "went from the Jets locker room headed toward the x-ray room riding in the front of a cart" after the game, according to NJ Advance Media.

"I have a really good gauge on myself and when it's, 'You can't play through this,' versus, 'Let's go get it looked at, let's go get it touched on and let's get back out there,'" Wilson said. "And, yeah, for me, it's always like, 'All right, how can we get back out there as fast as possible?' I didn't have any injury today that resulted in being like, 'Oh, I might not be able to come back from this one.' And any time I take the field and leave the field with that, it's a blessing from above. But yeah, just like I said, pain management and our training staff's one of the best you can have. And me taking full advantage of that and making sure I'm out there for my guys when I can be -- and, like I said, if I'm not a hundred percent, then I can't be out there."

Wilson caught eight passes on 12 targets for 90 yards (11.3 average), including a long of 33.

"He could've finished," Saleh said. "I think he was there for the kneel-downs."

Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (thigh) "might be a while" and cornerback Michael Carter II (hamstring) were the only injuries that Saleh, who was asked about Wilson's status, listed after the game.

On Sauce Gardner who missed the game with a concussion, Saleh explained that after the cornerback was sent home Friday with an illness to “get off his feet” he returned on Saturday still complaining of headaches. It was then that the team did concussion tests on the second-year man and determined he had a concussion.



The Jets (3-3) have an open date for Week 7 and return to action in Week 8 the following Sunday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. against the Giants.

Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m.

The Jets’ dinged-up offensive line suffered another loss in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles when Joe Tippmann sustained a thigh injury.

Tippman was downgraded from questionable to return to out after the half. Wes Schweitzer entered the game at right guard in his place.

Oct. 15, 3:30 p.m.

Jets pass rusher Micheal Clemons is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an ankle injury.

He joins Brandin Echols and starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed on the sidelines for a very shorthanded Gang Green defense.

Wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Xavier Gipson and pass rusher Carl Lawson will be out there for Robert Saleh's squad as they take on the undefeated Eagles.

Oct. 14, 9:00 a.m.

The Jets will be officially without special teamer Justin Hardee for more than just Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.



The Pro Bowler was placed on IR Saturday afternoon after undergoing surgery on his injured hamstring, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he's expected to be out 4-to-6 weeks.

Hardee suffered the injury during last week's game against the Denver Broncos and then aggravated it during this week's practice, forcing him to undergo surgery.

The 29-year-old has made just one tackle across five games this season, but he is one of New York's top players on their special teams unit.

In a corresponding move, the Jets have elevated DB's Craig James and Ke'Montae Hayes from the practice squad and OL Carter Warren has been added to the active roster for Sunday's game.



Oct. 13, 4:40 p.m.

The Jets have now ruled out a third defensive back for Sunday’s Week 6 game with the Philadelphia Eagles with another questionable.

Cornerback DJ Reed (concussion) was ruled out for the second straight week after he did not completely pass the concussion protocol. Brandin Echols (hamstring) and Justin Hardee (hamstring) were ruled out earlier Friday.

Head coach Robert Saleh had expressed hope he would play earlier on Friday after the cornerback was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Jets also had four players listed as questionable for Sunday, including cornerback Sauce Gardner (illness) and wide receiver Xavier Gipson (ankle). Neither practiced on Friday but Saleh said he expects Gardner to play.

FB Nick Bawden (calf) and DL Michael Clemons (ankle) were also questionable.

Oct. 13, 11:10 a.m.

The Jets have ruled out a pair of defensive backs for Sunday’s Week 6 game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brandin Echols (hamstring) and Justin Hardee (hamstring) will both be inactive, head coach Robert Saleh said, in a blow to the special teams unit.

On Cornerback DJ Reed (concussion), the head coach added that the team will “We’ll see what happens” at Friday’s practice. Earlier this week Reed made his return to practice.



Oct. 11, 12:01 p.m.

CB D.J. Reed has cleared concussion protocol and will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh said.

Saleh noted that Reed has to "clear the hurdles" of practice now.

Reed missed the Jets Week 5 win over the Broncos while dealing with the concussion.

Oct. 8, 8:00 p.m.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters following Gang Green's 31-21 win over the Broncos that there is some concern over OT Alijah Vera-Tucker's calf injury.

AVT, who suffered a season-ending injury in Denver last season, limped to the locker room late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out.

The former first-round pick will undergo an MRI on Monday to reveal the exact nature of the injury.

Oct. 8, 3:10 p.m.

Defensive end Carl Lawson and WR Mecole Hardman are both inactive for the Jets' Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced ahead of kickoff.

Lawson, 28, has played in just three games and recorded only three tackles. While the 25-year-old Hardman has just one catch for six yards over four games this season.

In addition to the two veterans and CB D.J. Reed, who was ruled out with a concussion on Friday, the Jets listed the following players as inactive for Sunday's games: RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Jason Brownlee, CB Brandon Echols, and LB Zaire Barnes.

Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m.

Starting cornerback D.J. Reed (concussion protocol) is out for the Jets' Week 5 game at the Denver Broncos, head coach Robert Saleh announced two days before the 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

"D.J., he has not passed his protocol," Saleh said. "So he will be out, (cornerback) Brandin (Echols) will be out and then you'll see (offensive tackle) Billy Turner on the injury report -- I'm not worried about him -- and he's dealing with a toe. (Linebacker) Sam Eguavoen will be limited today, and then T.A. (safety Tony Adams), (offensive lineman) Wes (Schweitzer) and (offensive tackle) Mekhi (Becton) will be full."

Saleh did not budge on whether Bryce Hall or Michael Carter II would start in Reed's place, saying, "We'll see. We have a plan, and we'll wait till Sunday."

"We've got confidence in all the DBs," Saleh added. "Whether it's moving people around, however we have to shuffle it, we've got lot of guys who've played a lot of football in this league and have played at a very high level. So, we'll be fine."

Through four games this season, Reed has made 28 tackles.

"It is (a big loss), because D.J. is a special football player and he alleviates some of the pressure of trying to be perfect with regards to matchup, because you feel comfortable about your matchups when those two are on the field at the same time, him and (cornerback) Sauce (Gardner). So, yeah, him being out there -- any time you don't have a player of his caliber, you're kind of put behind the eight ball. But like I said, we'll be fine."



In addition to Reed, Echols (hamstring) is also out while safety Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot), Equavoen (ankle), Turner (toe) and tackle Carter Warren (shoulder) were listed as questionable.

Oct 4, 11:46 a.m.

As the Jets get back on the practice field to begin their preparation for Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos, they’ll do so without cornerback DJ Reed.

According to head coach Robert Saleh, Reed is in the concussion protocol and won’t practice on Wednesday. The good news is that Saleh is “optimistic he’ll get everything cleared by gameday.”

Meanwhile, fellow cornerback Brandin Echols, who exited Monday’s game against Kansas City with a hamstring injury, has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Oct. 2, 12:12 a.m.

The Jets' 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs saw one injury casualty in cornerback Brandin Echols, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed in his postgame news conference.

"Only injury was Echols -- hammy," he said.

New York announced during the game that Echols, with a hamstring injury, was doubtful to return. Thirteen minutes later, they downgraded Echols to out for the game.

Echols made one tackle, giving him two through three games.



Oct. 1, 7:25 p.m.

Six players are inactive for the Jets' Week 4 Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, New York announced before kickoff:

Running back Israel Abanikanda, wide receiver Jason Brownlee, offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion), linebacker Zaire Barnes, defensive lineman Al Woods and safety Tony Adams (hamstring).

Sept. 29, 3:37 p.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters two days before Week 4, New York's Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, that he is "hoping to" get safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) back for Week 5 at the Denver Broncos.

Adams has not played since Week 2, a 30-10 loss at the Dallas Cowboys.

"He's getting closer," Saleh said of Adams, who totaled 10 tackles in two starts before missing Week 3's 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots. "We're hoping to get him back next week."

Schweitzer, meanwhile, remains in concussion protocol but "made tremendous progress yesterday," Saleh said.

"We're hopeful for next week, but he still has some hurdles he has to overcome," Saleh said.

The Jets final injury report released in the afternoon, headlined by Adams and Schweitzer officially being ruled out for Week 4.

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (knee), running back Breece Hall (knee), kicker Greg Zuerlein (right groin) and defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (elbow) were full participants in Friday's practice.

Sept. 24, 11:34 a.m.

With left tackle Duane Brown now on IR, the Jets have had to do some shuffling along the offensive line.

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, the Jets' starting O-line for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots will look like this:

LT: Mekhi Becton

LG: Laken Tomlinson

C: Connor McGovern

RG: Joe Tippmann

RT: Alijah Vera-Tucker

Becton, of course, started the season at right tackle, while Vera-Tucker had been starting at right guard. Now, the rookie Tippmann will get a chance to play.

Sept. 23, 2:05 p.m.

Head coach Robert Saleh appeared to be optimistic about the prospects of Duane Brown playing Sunday against the New England Patriots, but things have quickly changed.

The Jets ruled the left tackle out Saturday afternoon and just a few hours later placed him on IR, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

The Jets will now turn to either Billy Turner or Max Mitchell to protect Zach Wilson’s blind side. Gang Green could also shift Mekhi Becton from right tackle to left, but both Saleh and offensive line coach Keith Carter indicated they would rather not move Becton.

Brown was dealing with shoulder/hip issues. The Jets will also be without offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) who was ruled out on Friday.

Sept. 22, 4:20 p.m.

After Jets head coach Robert Saleh updated New York's injuries this morning, two days before a 1 p.m. Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots, the official report revealed the final designations.

Safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) are out. Saleh appeared to be optimistic about left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder/hip), who is questionable, and up in the air on kicker Greg Zuerlein (right groin) -- also questionable.

"Injuries, real quick -- so, Tony Adams, he'll be out dealing with his hamstring," Saleh said. "Schweitzer, unfortunately, suffered a concussion yesterday in practice -- he'll be out. Duane Brown -- you guys won't see him today. Still feel good about his availability for Sunday, but he's just getting some things checked out with the doctor. But we still have him listed as questionable. I'm not worried about him, as a veteran, being able to practice or not practice and still be able to show up and play.

"And then, otherwise -- Zuerlein's going to kick today, see where he's at. And then the normal, everyone else is a full participant -- JFM (John Franklin-Myers), Michael (Carter II), Quincy (Williams), (Mekhi) Becton and Breece (Hall), all the ones that have been on the injury report. So they'll all be full participants."

Franklin-Myers is listed as questionable, despite being a full participant as Saleh said.

Saleh added that the Jets would make a decision on Zuerlein later in the day.

"Yeah, see how he feels," Saleh said.

Safeties Adrian Amos and Ashtyn Davis are in line to replace Adams, Saleh added.

"Yeah, we feel good about him and Ashtyn working through it," Saleh said.



Sept. 17, 6:15 p.m.

The Jets have downgraded safety Tony Adams out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a hamstring injury.

Adrian Amos and Brandin Echols started the second half in the secondary for Gang Green.



Sept. 17, 3:00 p.m.

First-round pick Will McDonald headlines Gang Green's inactives for their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The defensive end has been listed as a healthy scratch after playing just 13 snaps in his NFL debut on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

DE Carl Lawson, who was inactive for that matchup, will be back out there Sunday for the Jets.

The other inactives for New York this afternoon are RB Izzy Abanikanda, WR Jason Brownlee, OL Max Mitchell, LB Zaire Barnes,

CB Bryce Hall and K Greg Zuerlein.

Sept. 16, 1:55 p.m.

The Jets downgraded kicker Greg Zuerlein to out for Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Zuerlein injured his groin on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday, as head coach Robert Saleh said at the time that he was 50/50 for the Week 2 game.

The team worked out Ty Long, Austin Seibert, Caleb Shudak, and Matthew Wright on Friday, and decided on Seibert on Saturday. The 26-year-old has gone 55-for-61 (90.2 percent) on extra points and 44-for-55 (80.0 percent) on field goals with a long of 53 yards over 30 career games.

Sept. 15, 11:01 a.m.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein is dealing with a groin injury, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

According to Saleh, Zuerlein is 50/50 for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas.

The Jets worked out kickers Ty Long, Austin Seibert, Caleb Shudak, and Matthew Wright on Friday in case Zuerlein is unable to play.

Sept. 11, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not return to Monday's game against the Bills due to an ankle injury sustained on the Jets' first drive in the first quarter.

The star was injured on a second down sack by Buffalo's defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers went to get up but went back down to the ground and needed assistance walking off the field.

Zach Wilson entered at quarterback, and the first drive ended in a punt.

After going to the blue medical tent, Rodgers was carted to the locker room where he was taken for X-rays, which came back negative. Rodgers was seen wearing a protective boot on his right foot when going for X-rays.



Sept. 11, 6:45 p.m.

Most notable and surprising among Gang Green's inactives for their season-opening matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night is defensive end Carl Lawson.

According to Brian Costello of the NY Post, this isn't injury-related and the Jets view it as the best move for Lawson ahead of a short week going into Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys.

This will likely mean Jermaine Johnson will be inserted into the starting lineup with Bryce Huff and rookie Will McDonald benefiting with more time in pass-rushing situations.

Lawson, who was not listed on the team's final injury report this week, returned late in camp from a back injury and has not been able to ramp up fully.

Additionally, RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Irvin Charles, WR Jason Brownlee, OL Max Mitchell, and LB Zaire Barnes are inactive for the Monday Night Football matchup.



Sept. 8, 12:38 p.m.

Mekhi Becton is missing Friday's practice due to an illness, head coach Robert Saleh said.



Becton was limited on Thursday due to his knee, but that seemed to be load management.

Becton missed the entire 2022 season after injuring his knee.

Sept. 7, 11:57 a.m.

The Jets are heading into their Week 1 matchup relatively healthy, but three key players will be limited in Thursday’s practice.

According to head coach Robert Saleh, left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), right tackle Mekhi Becton (knee), and running back Breece Hall (knee) will all be limited.

The trio not participating fully seems more precautionary than anything else, though, as all three players have been recovering from their respective injuries and have been practicing on a less-than-full-go basis.

The good news, of course, is that every single Jets player will practice in one way or another, which is undoubtedly a good sign heading into a divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.



Aug. 29, 1:15 p.m.

As we get closer and closer to the Jets’ Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Gang Green is getting healthier and healthier at just the right time.

Head coach Robert Saleh said on Tuesday that just about everyone on the roster will practice, including running back Dalvin Cook and left tackle Duane Brown, who will practice for the first time.

Players like edge rusher Carl Lawson (back), running back Israel Abanikanda (thigh), and wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), will all practice in some way, either limited or full-go. That's certainly a good sign that all three could be available for Week 1.

The only two Jets not practicing on Tuesday are offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (ankle) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (hamstring).

Aug. 24, 11:05 a.m.



Allen Lazard is dealing with an AC joint (shoulder) injury, but head coach Robert Saleh said the wide receiver should be available for the start of the regular season.

Saleh said they would check Lazard’s availability for Saturday’s preseason finale after the WR left Wednesday’s practice earlier and did not return and would not practice on Thursday, “but we’re not worried about his availability for Week 1.”

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reported Wednesday that while there was not a specific timeline, indications are that it will not be a “long-term issue” for Lazard.

Carl Lawson’s status for Week 1 however remains unclear. The defensive end has missed the last few weeks of practice with a back injury and the head coach said they are hopeful, but when asked for a status for the opener against Buffalo, Saleh said, “I don’t have that for you yet. I don’t.”

In other injury notes, Saleh said guard Wes Schweitzer (ankle) would not practice on Thursday, but left tackle Duane Brown, who was activated off the PUP list earlier this week, is continuing to practice and they will slowly integrate the veteran into more activities.

Aug. 23, 4:40 p.m.

Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, who left practice Wednesday with an injury and did not return, should be fine, SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reports.

There is not a “specific time frame yet for” the wideout’s return, but Hughes tweeted that all indications are that it will not be a “long-term issue.”



Aug. 22, 8:18 p.m.

Offensive lineman Duane Brown will be activated off the PUP list on Wednesday after doctors in Houston cleared him with no concerns on Tuesday, according to SNY's Connor Hughes.



The Jets' left tackle, who had been recovering from surgery on his rotator cuff, will officially join Gang Green once again after he passes a physical at the Jets facility in Florham Park.

Brown's return and presence on the O-line steadies what has been a bit of a concern for the Jets during training camp.

Aug. 22, 12:20 p.m.

Prior to Tuesday’s practice, head coach Robert Saleh provided injury updates on a number of different players.

Joe Tippmann is still bothered by the knee injury he suffered during last week’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’ll miss the finale against the Giants, but Saleh is hopeful he’ll be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

The Jets will be getting some reinforcements on the offensive line this week, though, as Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson will return to practice and are expected to be in action on Saturday night.

Additionally, Israel Abanikanda is dealing with a thigh contusion he also suffered in the game against the Bucs. The rookie is expected to remain sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

Also on that front, running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are practicing this week, but they will not play Saturday night.



Aug. 21, 4:53 p.m.

Jets left tackle Duane Brown appears close to a return.

New York is "hoping to get" the 17th-year veteran "back this week," according to a report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The 6-foot-4, 329-pound Brown has been recovering from surgery on his rotator cuff. He signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Jets last August and started all 12 games that he played in.

"It's coming along great," Brown said June 1 when he was asked about his recovery. "It's a long process, but I'm really happy with where I am right now. So, yeah, it's been great."



Aug. 19, 11:30 p.m.

Jets center Joe Tippmann suffered a knee injury during Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's unknown when the injury occurred and head coach Robert Saleh didn't want to speculate how severe it may be while talking to reporters postgame.

The second-round pick has been shining throughout his first camp with the team and was climbing his way up the depth chart.

Aug. 15, 12:33 p.m.

Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker did not play in Saturday's win over the Carolina Panthers and he was once again absent from the practice field on Tuesday.

Head coach Robert Saleh explained that the versatile lineman has been dealing with an ankle injury for "a while," and is considered day-to-day.

"He’s been dealing with it for a while, so it’s just a matter of trying to help him just take a break and see if we can get his ailment under control," Saleh said.

Aug. 15, 9:48 a.m.

Tuesday is a big day for the Jets running back room.

Not only is the team signing Pro Bowl back Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal, but second-year pro Breece Hall is also being activated off of the PUP list and returning to practice.

Hall, the Jets’ second-round pick out of Iowa State a year ago, was a revelation as a rookie, rushing for 463 yards on 80 carries (5.8 yards per attempt) with five total touchdowns in just seven games. He was well on his way to challenging teammate Garrett Wilson for Offensive Rookie of the Year before a torn left ACL ended his campaign.

The Jets have been taking things slow with Hall while maintaining that he would be available for Week 1 against Buffalo.

Now, Hall is officially back, giving Gang Green another weapon out of the backfield.

Aug. 10, 11:50 a.m.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, was able to make his return to team drills during Thursday’s practice.

Head coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the morning that the 23-year-old would only do individual work, however, it appears the wideout progressed better than expected.

Wilson handled a bit of a lighter workload, but he was back out there for 11-on-11 and caught the second pass of the day from Aaron Rodgers, certainly an encouraging sign for the Jets.

Additionally, star cornerback Sauce Gardner made his return to practice Thursday, but he was only able to participate in individual drills. He was held out of Wednesday's practice as a precaution after feeling some tightness in his quad.



Aug. 9, 10:40 a.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said “there’s no question” that Duane Brown will be ready to play in Week 1, but he did not say when the left tackle would return to the practice field.

“I know he’s close, we’re anticipating it soon, I don’t have a specific date, but it's getting closer,” Saleh said.

When asked if shoulder rehab or conditioning was what was keeping Brown out, the head coach said “It’s a little bit of both.”

“He needs to get some reps and some training for sure,” he added. “Football shape is football shape. You can be in phenomenal shape, but moving football-wise is just a little bit different. And he knows his body, he’s been doing this a long time and there’s no question he’ll be ready for Week 1.”

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned to practice, but the Jets planned to hold him out of live team repetitions.

Sauce Gardner (quad) and Carl Lawson (back) were held out of practice on Wednesday with the head coach saying their absence were precautionary. Salah added that Gardner “felt something yesterday in practice and so we’re just holding him out” and that they were hopeful they can get Lawson “back soon.”

Defensive back Bryce Hall (hamstring) also did not practice.

Aug. 6, 1:15 p.m.

Jets defensive back Bryce Hall has a minor hamstring injury, head coach Robert Saleh announced Sunday.



Saleh added that injuries sustained during practice by linebacker Quincy Williams and guard Laken Tomlinson were not concerning and both players should be ok.

Linebacker Jermaine Johnson also left a period of practice due to an injury, but the head coach added he could have returned to practice but the team did not feel the need to rush him back in.

Defensive end Carl Lawson was held out of practice Sunday due to back tightness.

Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media following Saturday's practice and spoke about a number of players and where they stand on various injuries.

For young wideout Garrett Wilson, Saleh says “he’s doing really well” and is expected to be back at practice Tuesday but in a limited capacity. On Saturday, Wilson did some working out on a side field to ramp up ahead of his return.

As for veteran OL Duane Brown, Saleh says he's a "couple of weeks" away from practicing. The 37-year-old is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but even if he doesn't return to practice before the team's Week 1 matchup against the Bills on Sept. 11, the team isn't concerned about the vet's capability to play in a game.

“We would love him out there right now but it is a plus that he’s got so much experience in this league,” Saleh said. “He’s one of the few in the league when you’ve had that much experience you can play without practice. He’s going through a lot of individual [work] on the side and he’s still getting a lot of work in. I’m not worried about whether he’ll be able to play once he gets here.”

Aug. 4, 12:37 a.m.

Jets OT Mekhi Becton started the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night but only played a couple of series.

"There's no setbacks. We got him through the two series, felt a little bit, and was like, you know what, it's good for now but he should be good for practice," coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "We just want to make sure we’re doing right by him. This is all about confidence for him. If he has any doubt at any time we’re going to be cautious."

"That turf isn't friendly for people with my size and my type of injury," Becton said. "I was feeling it in warmups so I just pulled myself a little early. I'm good, though. I'm sure."

The former first-round pick missed the entire 2022 season after injuring his surgically-repaired right knee last August. Now that he's back with the team practicing and participating in on-field activities, the team will continue to monitor his progress.



Becton played in two series before coming out of the game, but Saleh did have him block on a field-goal attempt. That was the end of Becton's night, however.



"You saw him go in there for a field goal. He’s fine, just has to build confidence in that thing and be able to push through anything he might be feeling," Saleh said.

Aug. 1, 12:40 p.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he "fully anticipates" wide receiver Garrett Wilson to return to practice on Saturday.

Wilson has been dealing with an ankle sprain that has kept him out of action for the last few days.

July 30, 1:50 p.m.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is "dealing with a low ankle" sprain after leaving practice with the injury three days ago, head coach Robert Saleh said.

"We're just being cautious with him," Saleh said. "Give him a couple days to recover."

Fellow wide receiver Corey Davis remains out with an illness, but the Jets expect him to return soon.

"Hopefully, we can get him back tomorrow," Saleh said.



July 27, 12:50 p.m.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is being evaluated for an ankle injury following Thursday morning’s practice, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

Wilson limped off the practice field after rolling his ankle and went right to the locker room with a trainer, though, Saleh doesn't sound overly concerned and he expects the star receiver to be OK.

Wilson and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly been showing some great chemistry over the first few days of training camp.



July 25, 12:22 p.m.

Allen Lazard is dealing with some muscle tightness, which is why he missed Tuesday morning's practice, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

The wide receiver was seen at practice with a sleeve on his left leg, but the injury doesn't sound like it's too serious.

After spending the first five years of his NFL career in Green Bay, Lazard signed with Gang Green on a four-year, $44 million contract this offseason.



July 21, 12:30 p.m.

Jets edge rusher and first-round pick Will McDonald is dealing with a leg contusion, head coach Robert Saleh announced on Friday. Saleh says the Jets expect him back soon.



McDonald had signed his contract with the Jets earlier this week.

July 20: 12:20 p.m.

Despite the running back being placed on the PUP list on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh says Breece Hall looks “really good” in his recovery from a torn ACL.

"He looks strong, he's in really good shape. Obviously we're gonna do good by him and make sure that we slow play it, but he's in really good shape."

Hall was able to hit 23 mph on the GPS this morning, according to the head coach. The star running back seems to be trending in the right direction for Week 1, but Saleh says they'll trust the doctors and training staff.

"When he's ready, he's ready. The thing with ACL's is you don't want to go too quick but you don't want to go too slow, there's a balancing act," he said. "As of now, knock on wood, things are going really well."



July 19, 5:15 p.m.

The Jets placed four players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday.

Running back Breece Hall, new wide receiver Randall Cobb, tight end C.J. Uzomah and recently-drafted defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse were all placed on the PUP list on the first day of training camp.

These designations mean that none of these players are allowed to practice, but they can be activated at any time. The Hall placement was expected considering he's still coming back from a serious knee injury.

The Jets also placed wide receiver Diontae Spencer and safety Chuck Clark on injured reserve.

June 13, 8:20 p.m.

The Jets defense may have already taken a big blow.

Safety Chuck Clark has reportedly suffered a serious knee injury during OTAs, per multiple reports.

The team is still awaiting an official ruling, but SNY's NFL Insider Connor Hughes says the 28-year-old defensive back will get a second opinion, but things aren't looking great.

The Jets acquired Clark via trade from the Ravens earlier this offseason.

Clark had been a solid member of the Baltimore secondary since being drafted by the team back in 2017, but with them investing a ton in their secondary last offseason he became a roster casualty.

Clark was expected to get a fresh opportunity to show what he can do in Robert Saleh’s defense, but now it appears he'll be out a significant amount of time.

The Jets already made a move to try to help fill his absence on the backend of their defense, signing veteran safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal on Tuesday afternoon.

June 10, 9:00 a.m.

Jets tight end CJ Uzomah, who limped off the practice field on Friday while struggling to put weight on his right leg, did not return for precautionary reasons, SNY's Connor Hughes tweeted Saturday morning.

"No worries for the start of training camp, per sources," Hughes added.



June 9, 2:00 p.m.

Jets tight end CJ Uzomah left practice Friday after appearing to sustain a lower-body injury.

While running a pattern against no defenders in a drill with Aaron Rodgers, Uzomah failed to come out of his break on a comeback route and immediately started limping.

The tight end had trouble putting much weight on his right leg and hopped on one foot before bracing himself against the ground with both hands. He was later seen pulling up his shorts and grabbing at his right quad. Uzomah left the field under his own power but walked very gingerly with Jets trainers.

Mekhi Becton was on the field doing individual drills but was not practicing again Friday. Head coach Robert Saleh said he fully anticipates the offensive tackle to be ready when training camp starts next month.

Saleh was less clear about whether fellow offensive tackle Duane Brown would be ready for training camp, “We think he is, but I can’t verify that one yet.”



June 6, 10:55 a.m.

Aaron Rodgers will be doing a bit more at Jets practice on Tuesday morning, but the star quarterback remains limited due to a calf injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers will be participating in 7-on-7 and 2-minute drills, but not 11-on-11, as the team doesn't want anyone around his legs.

Rodgers did the same at practice on Friday and Monday. While he is yet to log a full practice at Jets OTAs, Saleh says "everything is going according to plan."

Rodgers appeared to sustain the calf injury two weeks ago during a warm-up exercise involving a medicine ball. Though the Jets are taking things slow, he appears to be trending in the right direction.

May 9, 1:00 p.m.

Breece Hall continues to make great progress as he works his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season.

While speaking on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday afternoon, Jets head coach Robert Saleh remained optimistic about the star running back’s status for the regular season.

Hall, who has been working out at the team's facility, remains on track to be ready for Week 1.



"He looks good," Saleh said. "It’s almost like we have to slow him down because you want to make sure you pace those things. But he looks powerful, he looks good. He’s putting up good numbers when he’s running, he’s in a really good headspace."

Getting Hall back healthy would be a huge boost for the revamped Jets offense.

He was a big piece for this unit during a strong rookie season. The Iowa State product had begun to break out in the weeks prior to his injury.

Hall had scored a touchdown in four consecutive weeks and was coming off a 20-carry, 116-yard performance in a win over the Green Bay Packers. He finished the year with 80 carries for 463 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns.

When healthy, he'll join a running back room that now consists of Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, and fourth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.