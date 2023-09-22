Jets Injury Tracker: Tony Adams, Wes Schweitzer ruled out for Week 3; latest on Duane Brown, Greg Zuerlein

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Tony Adams (22) celebrates his fumble recovery during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Jets players...

Sept. 22, 11:30 a.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh updated New York's injury report two days before a 1 p.m. Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) are out, but Saleh appeared to be optimistic about left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder/hip) and up in the air on kicker Greg Zuerlein (right groin).

"Injuries, real quick -- so, Tony Adams, he'll be out dealing with his hamstring," Saleh said. "Schweitzer, unfortunately, suffered a concussion yesterday in practice -- he'll be out. Duane Brown -- you guys won't see him today. Still feel good about his availability for Sunday, but he's just getting some things checked out with the doctor. But we still have him listed as questionable. I'm not worried about him, as a veteran, being able to practice or not practice and still be able to show up and play.

"And then, otherwise -- Zuerlein's going to kick today, see where he's at. And then the normal, everyone else is a full participant -- JFM (John Franklin-Myers), Michael (Carter II), Quincy (Williams), (Mekhi) Becton and Breece (Hall), all the ones that have been on the injury report. So they'll all be full participants."

Saleh added that the Jets would make a decision on Zuerlein later in the day.

"Yeah, see how he feels," Saleh said.

Safeties Adrian Amos and Ashtyn Davis are in line to replace Adams, Saleh said.

"Yeah, we feel good about him and Ashtyn working through it," Saleh said.



Sept. 17, 6:15 p.m.

The Jets have downgraded safety Tony Adams out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a hamstring injury.

Adrian Amos and Brandin Echols started the second half in the secondary for Gang Green.



Sept. 17, 3:00 p.m.

First-round pick Will McDonald headlines Gang Green's inactives for their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The defensive end has been listed as a healthy scratch after playing just 13 snaps in his NFL debut on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

DE Carl Lawson, who was inactive for that matchup, will be back out there Sunday for the Jets.

The other inactives for New York this afternoon are RB Izzy Abanikanda, WR Jason Brownlee, OL Max Mitchell, LB Zaire Barnes,

CB Bryce Hall and K Greg Zuerlein.

Sept. 16, 1:55 p.m.

The Jets downgraded kicker Greg Zuerlein to out for Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Zuerlein injured his groin on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday, as head coach Robert Saleh said at the time that he was 50/50 for the Week 2 game.

The team worked out Ty Long, Austin Seibert, Caleb Shudak, and Matthew Wright on Friday, and decided on Seibert on Saturday. The 26-year-old has gone 55-for-61 (90.2 percent) on extra points and 44-for-55 (80.0 percent) on field goals with a long of 53 yards over 30 career games.

Sept. 15, 11:01 a.m.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein is dealing with a groin injury, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

According to Saleh, Zuerlein is 50/50 for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas.

The Jets worked out kickers Ty Long, Austin Seibert, Caleb Shudak, and Matthew Wright on Friday in case Zuerlein is unable to play.

Sept. 11, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not return to Monday's game against the Bills due to an ankle injury sustained on the Jets' first drive in the first quarter.

The star was injured on a second down sack by Buffalo's defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers went to get up but went back down to the ground and needed assistance walking off the field.

Zach Wilson entered at quarterback, and the first drive ended in a punt.

After going to the blue medical tent, Rodgers was carted to the locker room where he was taken for X-rays, which came back negative. Rodgers was seen wearing a protective boot on his right foot when going for X-rays.



Sept. 11, 6:45 p.m.

Most notable and surprising among Gang Green's inactives for their season-opening matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night is defensive end Carl Lawson.

According to Brian Costello of the NY Post, this isn't injury-related and the Jets view it as the best move for Lawson ahead of a short week going into Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys.

This will likely mean Jermaine Johnson will be inserted into the starting lineup with Bryce Huff and rookie Will McDonald benefiting with more time in pass-rushing situations.

Lawson, who was not listed on the team's final injury report this week, returned late in camp from a back injury and has not been able to ramp up fully.

Additionally, RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Irvin Charles, WR Jason Brownlee, OL Max Mitchell, and LB Zaire Barnes are inactive for the Monday Night Football matchup.



Sept. 8, 12:38 p.m.

Mekhi Becton is missing Friday's practice due to an illness, head coach Robert Saleh said.



Becton was limited on Thursday due to his knee, but that seemed to be load management.

Becton missed the entire 2022 season after injuring his knee.

Sept. 7, 11:57 a.m.

The Jets are heading into their Week 1 matchup relatively healthy, but three key players will be limited in Thursday’s practice.

According to head coach Robert Saleh, left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), right tackle Mekhi Becton (knee), and running back Breece Hall (knee) will all be limited.

The trio not participating fully seems more precautionary than anything else, though, as all three players have been recovering from their respective injuries and have been practicing on a less-than-full-go basis.

The good news, of course, is that every single Jets player will practice in one way or another, which is undoubtedly a good sign heading into a divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.



Aug. 29, 1:15 p.m.

As we get closer and closer to the Jets’ Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Gang Green is getting healthier and healthier at just the right time.

Head coach Robert Saleh said on Tuesday that just about everyone on the roster will practice, including running back Dalvin Cook and left tackle Duane Brown, who will practice for the first time.

Players like edge rusher Carl Lawson (back), running back Israel Abanikanda (thigh), and wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), will all practice in some way, either limited or full-go. That's certainly a good sign that all three could be available for Week 1.

The only two Jets not practicing on Tuesday are offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (ankle) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (hamstring).

Aug. 24, 11:05 a.m.



Allen Lazard is dealing with an AC joint (shoulder) injury, but head coach Robert Saleh said the wide receiver should be available for the start of the regular season.

Saleh said they would check Lazard’s availability for Saturday’s preseason finale after the WR left Wednesday’s practice earlier and did not return and would not practice on Thursday, “but we’re not worried about his availability for Week 1.”

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reported Wednesday that while there was not a specific timeline, indications are that it will not be a “long-term issue” for Lazard.

Carl Lawson’s status for Week 1 however remains unclear. The defensive end has missed the last few weeks of practice with a back injury and the head coach said they are hopeful, but when asked for a status for the opener against Buffalo, Saleh said, “I don’t have that for you yet. I don’t.”

In other injury notes, Saleh said guard Wes Schweitzer (ankle) would not practice on Thursday, but left tackle Duane Brown, who was activated off the PUP list earlier this week, is continuing to practice and they will slowly integrate the veteran into more activities.

Aug. 23, 4:40 p.m.

Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, who left practice Wednesday with an injury and did not return, should be fine, SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reports.

There is not a “specific time frame yet for” the wideout’s return, but Hughes tweeted that all indications are that it will not be a “long-term issue.”



Aug. 22, 8:18 p.m.

Offensive lineman Duane Brown will be activated off the PUP list on Wednesday after doctors in Houston cleared him with no concerns on Tuesday, according to SNY's Connor Hughes.



The Jets' left tackle, who had been recovering from surgery on his rotator cuff, will officially join Gang Green once again after he passes a physical at the Jets facility in Florham Park.

Brown's return and presence on the O-line steadies what has been a bit of a concern for the Jets during training camp.

Aug. 22, 12:20 p.m.

Prior to Tuesday’s practice, head coach Robert Saleh provided injury updates on a number of different players.

Joe Tippmann is still bothered by the knee injury he suffered during last week’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’ll miss the finale against the Giants, but Saleh is hopeful he’ll be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

The Jets will be getting some reinforcements on the offensive line this week, though, as Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson will return to practice and are expected to be in action on Saturday night.

Additionally, Israel Abanikanda is dealing with a thigh contusion he also suffered in the game against the Bucs. The rookie is expected to remain sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

Also on that front, running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are practicing this week, but they will not play Saturday night.



Aug. 21, 4:53 p.m.

Jets left tackle Duane Brown appears close to a return.

New York is "hoping to get" the 17th-year veteran "back this week," according to a report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The 6-foot-4, 329-pound Brown has been recovering from surgery on his rotator cuff. He signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Jets last August and started all 12 games that he played in.

"It's coming along great," Brown said June 1 when he was asked about his recovery. "It's a long process, but I'm really happy with where I am right now. So, yeah, it's been great."



Aug. 19, 11:30 p.m.

Jets center Joe Tippmann suffered a knee injury during Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's unknown when the injury occurred and head coach Robert Saleh didn't want to speculate how severe it may be while talking to reporters postgame.

The second-round pick has been shining throughout his first camp with the team and was climbing his way up the depth chart.

Aug. 15, 12:33 p.m.

Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker did not play in Saturday's win over the Carolina Panthers and he was once again absent from the practice field on Tuesday.

Head coach Robert Saleh explained that the versatile lineman has been dealing with an ankle injury for "a while," and is considered day-to-day.

"He’s been dealing with it for a while, so it’s just a matter of trying to help him just take a break and see if we can get his ailment under control," Saleh said.

Aug. 15, 9:48 a.m.

Tuesday is a big day for the Jets running back room.

Not only is the team signing Pro Bowl back Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal, but second-year pro Breece Hall is also being activated off of the PUP list and returning to practice.

Hall, the Jets’ second-round pick out of Iowa State a year ago, was a revelation as a rookie, rushing for 463 yards on 80 carries (5.8 yards per attempt) with five total touchdowns in just seven games. He was well on his way to challenging teammate Garrett Wilson for Offensive Rookie of the Year before a torn left ACL ended his campaign.

The Jets have been taking things slow with Hall while maintaining that he would be available for Week 1 against Buffalo.

Now, Hall is officially back, giving Gang Green another weapon out of the backfield.

Aug. 10, 11:50 a.m.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, was able to make his return to team drills during Thursday’s practice.

Head coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the morning that the 23-year-old would only do individual work, however, it appears the wideout progressed better than expected.

Wilson handled a bit of a lighter workload, but he was back out there for 11-on-11 and caught the second pass of the day from Aaron Rodgers, certainly an encouraging sign for the Jets.

Additionally, star cornerback Sauce Gardner made his return to practice Thursday, but he was only able to participate in individual drills. He was held out of Wednesday's practice as a precaution after feeling some tightness in his quad.



Aug. 9, 10:40 a.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said “there’s no question” that Duane Brown will be ready to play in Week 1, but he did not say when the left tackle would return to the practice field.

“I know he’s close, we’re anticipating it soon, I don’t have a specific date, but it's getting closer,” Saleh said.

When asked if shoulder rehab or conditioning was what was keeping Brown out, the head coach said “It’s a little bit of both.”

“He needs to get some reps and some training for sure,” he added. “Football shape is football shape. You can be in phenomenal shape, but moving football-wise is just a little bit different. And he knows his body, he’s been doing this a long time and there’s no question he’ll be ready for Week 1.”

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned to practice, but the Jets planned to hold him out of live team repetitions.

Sauce Gardner (quad) and Carl Lawson (back) were held out of practice on Wednesday with the head coach saying their absence were precautionary. Salah added that Gardner “felt something yesterday in practice and so we’re just holding him out” and that they were hopeful they can get Lawson “back soon.”

Defensive back Bryce Hall (hamstring) also did not practice.

Aug. 6, 1:15 p.m.

Jets defensive back Bryce Hall has a minor hamstring injury, head coach Robert Saleh announced Sunday.



Saleh added that injuries sustained during practice by linebacker Quincy Williams and guard Laken Tomlinson were not concerning and both players should be ok.

Linebacker Jermaine Johnson also left a period of practice due to an injury, but the head coach added he could have returned to practice but the team did not feel the need to rush him back in.

Defensive end Carl Lawson was held out of practice Sunday due to back tightness.

Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media following Saturday's practice and spoke about a number of players and where they stand on various injuries.

For young wideout Garrett Wilson, Saleh says “he’s doing really well” and is expected to be back at practice Tuesday but in a limited capacity. On Saturday, Wilson did some working out on a side field to ramp up ahead of his return.

As for veteran OL Duane Brown, Saleh says he's a "couple of weeks" away from practicing. The 37-year-old is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but even if he doesn't return to practice before the team's Week 1 matchup against the Bills on Sept. 11, the team isn't concerned about the vet's capability to play in a game.

“We would love him out there right now but it is a plus that he’s got so much experience in this league,” Saleh said. “He’s one of the few in the league when you’ve had that much experience you can play without practice. He’s going through a lot of individual [work] on the side and he’s still getting a lot of work in. I’m not worried about whether he’ll be able to play once he gets here.”

Aug. 4, 12:37 a.m.

Jets OT Mekhi Becton started the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night but only played a couple of series.

"There's no setbacks. We got him through the two series, felt a little bit, and was like, you know what, it's good for now but he should be good for practice," coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "We just want to make sure we’re doing right by him. This is all about confidence for him. If he has any doubt at any time we’re going to be cautious."

"That turf isn't friendly for people with my size and my type of injury," Becton said. "I was feeling it in warmups so I just pulled myself a little early. I'm good, though. I'm sure."

The former first-round pick missed the entire 2022 season after injuring his surgically-repaired right knee last August. Now that he's back with the team practicing and participating in on-field activities, the team will continue to monitor his progress.



Becton played in two series before coming out of the game, but Saleh did have him block on a field-goal attempt. That was the end of Becton's night, however.



"You saw him go in there for a field goal. He’s fine, just has to build confidence in that thing and be able to push through anything he might be feeling," Saleh said.

Aug. 1, 12:40 p.m.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he "fully anticipates" wide receiver Garrett Wilson to return to practice on Saturday.

Wilson has been dealing with an ankle sprain that has kept him out of action for the last few days.

July 30, 1:50 p.m.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is "dealing with a low ankle" sprain after leaving practice with the injury three days ago, head coach Robert Saleh said.

"We're just being cautious with him," Saleh said. "Give him a couple days to recover."

Fellow wide receiver Corey Davis remains out with an illness, but the Jets expect him to return soon.

"Hopefully, we can get him back tomorrow," Saleh said.



July 27, 12:50 p.m.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is being evaluated for an ankle injury following Thursday morning’s practice, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

Wilson limped off the practice field after rolling his ankle and went right to the locker room with a trainer, though, Saleh doesn't sound overly concerned and he expects the star receiver to be OK.

Wilson and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly been showing some great chemistry over the first few days of training camp.



July 25, 12:22 p.m.

Allen Lazard is dealing with some muscle tightness, which is why he missed Tuesday morning's practice, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

The wide receiver was seen at practice with a sleeve on his left leg, but the injury doesn't sound like it's too serious.

After spending the first five years of his NFL career in Green Bay, Lazard signed with Gang Green on a four-year, $44 million contract this offseason.



July 21, 12:30 p.m.

Jets edge rusher and first-round pick Will McDonald is dealing with a leg contusion, head coach Robert Saleh announced on Friday. Saleh says the Jets expect him back soon.



McDonald had signed his contract with the Jets earlier this week.

July 20: 12:20 p.m.

Despite the running back being placed on the PUP list on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh says Breece Hall looks “really good” in his recovery from a torn ACL.

"He looks strong, he's in really good shape. Obviously we're gonna do good by him and make sure that we slow play it, but he's in really good shape."

Hall was able to hit 23 mph on the GPS this morning, according to the head coach. The star running back seems to be trending in the right direction for Week 1, but Saleh says they'll trust the doctors and training staff.

"When he's ready, he's ready. The thing with ACL's is you don't want to go too quick but you don't want to go too slow, there's a balancing act," he said. "As of now, knock on wood, things are going really well."



July 19, 5:15 p.m.

The Jets placed four players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday.

Running back Breece Hall, new wide receiver Randall Cobb, tight end C.J. Uzomah and recently-drafted defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse were all placed on the PUP list on the first day of training camp.

These designations mean that none of these players are allowed to practice, but they can be activated at any time. The Hall placement was expected considering he's still coming back from a serious knee injury.

The Jets also placed wide receiver Diontae Spencer and safety Chuck Clark on injured reserve.

June 13, 8:20 p.m.

The Jets defense may have already taken a big blow.

Safety Chuck Clark has reportedly suffered a serious knee injury during OTAs, per multiple reports.

The team is still awaiting an official ruling, but SNY's NFL Insider Connor Hughes says the 28-year-old defensive back will get a second opinion, but things aren't looking great.

The Jets acquired Clark via trade from the Ravens earlier this offseason.

Clark had been a solid member of the Baltimore secondary since being drafted by the team back in 2017, but with them investing a ton in their secondary last offseason he became a roster casualty.

Clark was expected to get a fresh opportunity to show what he can do in Robert Saleh’s defense, but now it appears he'll be out a significant amount of time.

The Jets already made a move to try to help fill his absence on the backend of their defense, signing veteran safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal on Tuesday afternoon.

June 10, 9:00 a.m.

Jets tight end CJ Uzomah, who limped off the practice field on Friday while struggling to put weight on his right leg, did not return for precautionary reasons, SNY's Connor Hughes tweeted Saturday morning.

"No worries for the start of training camp, per sources," Hughes added.



June 9, 2:00 p.m.

Jets tight end CJ Uzomah left practice Friday after appearing to sustain a lower-body injury.

While running a pattern against no defenders in a drill with Aaron Rodgers, Uzomah failed to come out of his break on a comeback route and immediately started limping.

The tight end had trouble putting much weight on his right leg and hopped on one foot before bracing himself against the ground with both hands. He was later seen pulling up his shorts and grabbing at his right quad. Uzomah left the field under his own power but walked very gingerly with Jets trainers.

Mekhi Becton was on the field doing individual drills but was not practicing again Friday. Head coach Robert Saleh said he fully anticipates the offensive tackle to be ready when training camp starts next month.

Saleh was less clear about whether fellow offensive tackle Duane Brown would be ready for training camp, “We think he is, but I can’t verify that one yet.”



June 6, 10:55 a.m.

Aaron Rodgers will be doing a bit more at Jets practice on Tuesday morning, but the star quarterback remains limited due to a calf injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers will be participating in 7-on-7 and 2-minute drills, but not 11-on-11, as the team doesn't want anyone around his legs.

Rodgers did the same at practice on Friday and Monday. While he is yet to log a full practice at Jets OTAs, Saleh says "everything is going according to plan."

Rodgers appeared to sustain the calf injury two weeks ago during a warm-up exercise involving a medicine ball. Though the Jets are taking things slow, he appears to be trending in the right direction.

May 9, 1:00 p.m.

Breece Hall continues to make great progress as he works his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season.

While speaking on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday afternoon, Jets head coach Robert Saleh remained optimistic about the star running back’s status for the regular season.

Hall, who has been working out at the team's facility, remains on track to be ready for Week 1.



"He looks good," Saleh said. "It’s almost like we have to slow him down because you want to make sure you pace those things. But he looks powerful, he looks good. He’s putting up good numbers when he’s running, he’s in a really good headspace."

Getting Hall back healthy would be a huge boost for the revamped Jets offense.

He was a big piece for this unit during a strong rookie season. The Iowa State product had begun to break out in the weeks prior to his injury.

Hall had scored a touchdown in four consecutive weeks and was coming off a 20-carry, 116-yard performance in a win over the Green Bay Packers. He finished the year with 80 carries for 463 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns.

When healthy, he'll join a running back room that now consists of Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, and fourth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.