Jets injury update: Tevin Coleman out Sunday against Saints

Tevin Coleman running with ball white jersey close up

The Jets are already without stud rookie running back Michael Carter, but one more running back will be joining him on the shelf.

The Jets announced on Friday that Tevin Coleman (concussion) will not play against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Fellow rookie standout Elijah Moore still remains questionable with a quad injury. Moore won't officially practice, but will test things out over the next two days - the Jets already are without Corey Davis for the rest of the season after he suffered a core muscle injury.



Rookie corner Michael Carter II (concussion) and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle) also will miss Sunday's game, while offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is listed as questionable. He, like Moore, won't be an official practice participant but will test out his ankle leading up to Sunday.

With two running backs and possibly two receivers missing Sunday's game, it could be a good chance for Austin Walter to again be as productive as he was in the Jets' win over the Houston Texans.

But more importantly, it could mean a golden opportunity for 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims. Mims has had a limited role all year given the crowded receiver room, and then had a bout with COVID-19.