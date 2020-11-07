Jets Injury Report: Sam Darnold, Quinnen Williams doubtful vs. Patriots

It looks like the Jets are going to be without two of their most important players when they host the Patriots on Monday night.

Sam Darnold (shoulder) and Quinnen Williams (hamstring) are both listed as doubtful to suit up against New England. Darnold aggravated his previously injured shoulder in New York’s Week 8 loss to the Chiefs.

The Jets were originally hopeful that Darnold would be able to start against the Patriots, but it will be Joe Flacco getting the nod “unless something strange happens,” according to Adam Gase, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Darnold originally injured his throwing shoulder against the Broncos on Oct. 1 and missed two games with a sprained AC joint. He sat out practice on Thursday as a rest day, but did not feel right upon returning to action on Friday.

“Obviously, he was going to do everything he could to go in this game,” Gase said. “As practice went on [Friday], he felt like there were some throws he wasn’t comfortable with. When he threw them, he didn’t feel like he got the right velocity that he wanted on the ball.”

Aside from Darnold and Williams, who is still “fighting to play” according to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Sam Ficken is slated to miss his third straight game with a groin injury. Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and Trevon Wesco (ankle) have already been ruled out. Vyncint Smith (groin) is also listed as doubtful.

Jamison Crowder is listed as questionable, but expects to return against New England after missing the Jets’ last two games with a groin injury. John Franklin-Myers (knee), Connor McGovern (knee) and Nathan Shepherd (back) are also listed as questionable.

“I feel good,” Crowder said. “I’m confident about playing Monday night.”