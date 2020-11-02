Jets injury report: Sam Darnold to get MRI on his shoulder

Sam Darnold woke up “a little sore” Monday morning, but Adam Gase doesn’t think it should affect his status for the Jets’ Week 9 game against the Patriots on Monday night. But, as a precaution, Gase said Darnold will undergo an MRI on the same shoulder he injured earlier this season and get a second opinion before the Jets decide if he can play.

“We need him out there,” Gase told reporters Monday, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “He gives us the best chance to win on Sunday.”

If Darnold can’t go, Joe Flacco will likely earn his third start of the season in relief.

Center Connor McGovern (knee) and Quinnen Williams (hamstring) both popped up with new injuries this week. Gase said both could miss practice time this week but he doesn’t know their status for Monday, yet.

Receiver Breshad Perriman is progressing toward a return but is still in the concussion protocol. Jamison Crowder (groin) will continue to be monitored as the week continues.