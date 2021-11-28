Jets injury report: Quincy Williams dealing with calf bruise, Zach Wilson’s knee is fine
A few Jets got banged up during Sunday’s 21-14 win over the Texans, but New York came away from the action without any worrisome injuries.
The most notable was Quincy Williams, who is dealing with a deep calf bruise, per Robert Saleh. The linebacker left the Week 12 game and was questionable to return after recording seven tackles and a sack. Williams has been one of the Jets’ best linebackers lately; his injury doesn’t sound too serious.
Zach Wilson, meanwhile, “checked out fine” after giving the Jets a bit of a scare in his return from a PCL sprain. The rookie quarterback limped off the field late in the game, but he ultimately stayed in after getting checked out by trainers. Wilson finished 14-24 for 145 yards, one interception and a crucial rushing touchdown in his first game since Week 7, though he didn’t play pretty football throughout.
TE Trevon Wesco (knee) was the only other injury Saleh made note of.