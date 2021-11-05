Jets injury report: Marcus Maye suffers Achilles injury in loss to Colts

There is a chance that the Jets will be without the anchor of their secondary for the foreseeable future.

Marcus Maye suffered a potentially serious Achilles injury in New York’s loss to the Colts, according to Robert Saleh. Maye departed with a non-contact injury in the second half and did not return.

“I’m sick for him,” Saleh said postgame. “It’s not looking good.”

Maye recently returned from a sprained ankle that kept him out of action for two games. The 28-year-old has 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one sack and one quarterback hit in six games this season.

“You look at that secondary, he’s the vet,” Saleh said. “You got a lot of second-year and rookie players and second-year and first-year players in that back end and Marcus was kind of that settling force back there and obviously a heck of a football player.

“I’m more concerned for Marcus than what we’ll do defensively to fill that void because he’s a fantastic young man. He’s done everything we asked him to do.”

The Jets also lost Mike White to injury in their 45-30 loss to the Colts. White suffered a right forearm injury on New York’s second drive of the game and exited after throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore. White was seen on the sideline trying to get his forearm loose and occasionally throwing, but never returned to the game and gave way to Josh Johnson, who finished with 317 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

“He couldn’t grip the ball,” Saleh said of White. “I think his feeling came back later in the game. Obviously, in the fourth quarter, by then it was too late, so he’ll be evaluated.”

Tyler Kroft suffered a chest injury against Indianapolis after catching a pass. The veteran tight end finished with two receptions for 38 yards.

