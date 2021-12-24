Jets injury report: Jamison Crowder doubtful for Week 16 vs. Jaguars

Jamison Crowder catch looking forward 10/31/21 cropped

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is doubtful for New York's Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team's final injury report noted Friday.

Safety Elijah Riley is out. Offensive tackle George Fant, defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins and Quinnen Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and cornerback Bryce Hall are questionable.

Barring a turnaround in the next two days, Crowder's absence leaves quarterback Zach Wilson without his top three receivers.

He is already missing rookie Elijah Moore (quad) and fifth-year pro Corey Davis (core muscle), who are both on injured reserve.

Through 11 games (four starts), Crowder -- a seventh-year pro and third-year Jet -- has made 50 catches on 70 targets, going for 431 yards (8.6 average) and two touchdowns.



The Jets (3-11) look to snap a skid of three losses in a row when Sunday's game with the Jaguars (2-12) kicks off at 1 p.m.