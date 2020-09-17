Jets injury report: Jamison Crowder latest WR fighting the injury bug

A day after being limited with a hamstring injury, Jets WR Jamison Crowder did not practice at all on Thursday.

Crowder’s status is uncertain for Sunday’s home opener against the 49ers, but Adam Gase said the slot man is not a candidate for injured reserve. Either way, his absence on Sunday would be a devastating blow to a Jets receiving core that has already been hindered by injuries.

“We’ve got to see how it goes,” Gase said, per NorthJersey.com. “We’re still evaluating him. If we can get him back out there [for practice] that’s a good sign. We’ll just kind of see how the rest of the week plays out.”

In positive injury news, LT Mekhi Becton (knee) is fine after being a limited participant Wednesday. RB La’Mical Perine (ankle) returned to practice and LB Avery Williamson (hamstring) saw increased work. Both could make their 2020 debuts on Sunday.