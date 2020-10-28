Jets injury report: Jabari Zuniga activated, Jamison Crowder misses practice

The Jets got a bit healthier this week.

New York made several roster moves ahead of its Week 8 matchup with the Chiefs, including bringing back a few injured players. New York activated rookie defensive end Jabari Zuniga, designated linebacker Patrick Onwuasor to return to practice and brought receiver Lawrence Cage back to the practice squad. Zuniga and Onwuasor haven’t played this season after sustaining injuries in training camp and being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7.

Zuniga could make his Jets debut as early as this week against the Chiefs. The third-round rookie would be a welcome addition to the Jets defensive front-seven after Gang Green lost lineman Kyle Phillips to an ankle injury. Phillips was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday.

The Jets have 21 days to activate Onwuasor after designating him to return following a knee injury he suffered in training camp. The inside linebacker would likely backup Neville Hewitt or Avery Williamson after signing with the Jets this offseason. Onwuasor tallied 48 tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks and six quarterback hits for the Ravens in 2019.

Cager returns to the practice squad after suffering a knee injury in Week 4 against the Broncos. He hasn’t played since but could be called up again if the Jets need more receiver help in the coming weeks. Cager, a 2020 undrafted free agent, caught two passes for 35 yards in his first NFL start after being called up from the practice squad early this season.

The Jets released quarterback David Fales from the practice squad to make room for Cager. Mike White will remain on the practice squad as the Jets third quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco.

As for the injury report at practice, WR Jamison Crowder (groin) didn’t participate but could Thursday. S Bradley McDougald (shoulder) is being evaluated and is not expected to practice this week. WR Breshad Perriman is still in concussion protocol. K Sam Ficken (groin) could return to practice this week.

Darnold (shoulder) was limited for precautionary measures.