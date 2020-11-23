Jets injury report: George Fant, La’Mical Perine suffered sprains vs. Chargers

George Fant took blows to two parts of his lower body in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Fant suffered a knee and ankle sprain that will cause him to be out for a bit. Adam Gase said they’ll see how his injuries play out this week and in the coming weeks.

Fant’s backup, Chuma Edoga, has a low-ankle sprain that will cause him to miss some time as well. Connor McDermott will likely have to slide over to the right side in order to take the places of Fant and Edoga.

As for La’Mical Perine, he went down with a high-ankle sprain. He’ll likely be out for a few weeks. Patrick Onwuasor suffered a hamstring injury in his first game as a Jet and is still being evaluated.

Sam Darnold may be able to practice on Wednesday as the Jets prepare to take on the Dolphins. Gase said it’s a pain tolerance issue for Darnold at this point in his recovery. He just isn’t sure if Darnold can get back up after taking a hit, which is why he is hesitant to allow him to practice.

In other news, the Jets released Mike White and activated Ross Travis off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and returned him to the practice squad.