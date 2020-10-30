Jets injury report: Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder to miss game vs. Chiefs

Just when the Jets were starting to get healthy again, they lost their top two wide receivers.

Breshad Perriman is out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, as he’s still in concussion protocol after taking a massive hit from Micah Hyde last week against the Bills. Jamison Crowder (groin) is doubtful after failing to practice on Friday.

Blake Cashman (hamstring) is also out after not practicing on Friday. Bradley McDougald (shoulder) is out, as he didn’t practice at all this week.

Sam Ficken (groin) tried to give it a go in practice over the last two days, but he’s not ready to kick in a game. Sergio Castillo will be called up from the practice squad to take Ficken’s place for the second consecutive game.

Josh Andrews (shoulder), Frank Gore (hand), Jordan Jenkins (rib/shoulder) and Connor McDermott (illness) are all listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Jets also waived Daeshon Hall due to a failed physical, per the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

As for the Chiefs, Mitchell Schwartz (back) and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) have been ruled out.