Jets injury report: Blake Cashman injures hamstring again

While the Jets came out their 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 mostly clean, Blake Cashman finds himself on the shelf again.

It’s been a rough 2020 for the second-year linebacker out of Minnesota. He was placed on injured reserve after injuring his groin in the first quarter of Week 1. Cashman returned for Weeks 6 and 7 before dealing with multiple hamstring injuries, which knocked him out for multiple games.

Now, Cashman is dealing with a separate hamstring injury that will sideline him again for a couple of weeks, according to Adam Gase. Cashman played 52% of New York’s special teams snaps in Sunday’s loss before exiting the game due to injury. He finished the contest with a tackle.

In four games this season, Cashman has played just three snaps on defense. He’s seen a majority of snaps on special teams, where he has six combined tackles.

In another injury news, starting last week, Bradley McDougald was eligible to come off injured reserve. Right now that appears unlikely as he recovers from surgery on his shoulder, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

McDougald’s absence from the lineup has allowed Marcus Maye to return to his natural position, where he’s seen a surge in production. As for Ashtyn Davis, the rookie out of Cal has done a more than adequate job of filling in for the injured McDougald.