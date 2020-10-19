Jets injury report: Alex Lewis dealing with ‘multiple’ shoulder issues

The Jets’ offensive line is starting to unravel.

Adam Gase spoke to the media on Monday and said that Alex Lewis is dealing with “multiple issues with his shoulder” and is considered week-to-week. According to the Daily News’ Manish Mehta, Lewis suffered a sprained AC joint. Sam Darnold has the exact same injury and has missed the last two games.

Speaking of Darnold, he is continuing to progress in his rehab, as is Mekhi Becton (shoulder). Darnold was able to throw on a side field last week, while Becton was limited in Friday’s practice.

Denzel Mims (hamstrings) took a lot of reps with the scout team last week and there’s a chance he makes his debut this week against the Bills.

Mathias Farley injured his ankle on Sunday and Chuma Edoga suffered a calf injury. Frankie Luvu has a groin injury that could cause him to be out for a while.