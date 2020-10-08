Jets injury report: 4 miss practice, 4 limited on Thursday

The New York Jets have released their second injury report of the week. After having five players out and two limited on Wednesday, four were absent and five limited on Thursday.

Running back Frank Gore was one of the four to not practice, but he simply was given the day off.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, already ruled out of Sunday’s game with a shoulder sprain, again sat out. So did rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle).

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder, calf) and cornerback Bless Austin (calf) both were upgraded Thursday, getting limited work on Thursday after missing Wednesday.

Receiver Chris Hogan (ribs, knee) was limited for the second day in a row, while defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was a new addition to the injury report. He was limited with a foot injury. Safety Ashtyn Davis (groin) was limited for the second straight day.

Receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (shoulder) and linebacker Jordan Willis (ankle) all practiced fully.

Did not practice:

RB Frank Gore (rest)

QB San Darnold (shoulder)

OL Mekhi Becton (shoulder)

WR Breshad Perriman (ankle)

Limited participation:

CB Bless Austin (calf)

LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/calf)

S Ashtyn Davis (groin)

DL John Franklin-Myers (foot)

Full participation:

WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring)

OL Chuma Edoga (shoulder)

LB Jordan Willis (ankle)

