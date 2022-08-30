Jets initial 53-man roster

The arguing has been done and cuts have been made. The Jets have revealed their initial 53-man roster. Keep in mind, the 53 players on the roster here will not be the 53 players by the end of the week, even by this time tomorrow. The Jets will scour the waiver wire and try to churn the bottom of their roster.

Here’s a look at the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 New York Jets.

Quarterback

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson

Joe Flacco

Mike White

Running Back

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Carter

Breece Hall

Ty Johnson

Zonovan Knight

Wide Receiver

Corey Davis

Braxton Berrios

Elijah Moore

Denzel Mims

Garrett Wilson

Jeff Smith

Tight End

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

C.J. Uzomah

Tyler Conklin

Lawrence Cager

Jeremy Ruckert

Offensive Line

(Nell Redmond-AP)

Duane Brown Laken Tomlinson Connor McGovern Alijah Vera-Tucker George Fant Nate Herbig Dan Feeney Max Mitchell



Defensive Line

John Franklin-Myers

Solomon Thomas

Quinnen Williams

Carl Lawson

Jacob Martin

Nathan Shepherd

Sheldon Rankins

Vinny Curry

Bryce Huff

Jermaine Johnson

Micheal Clemons

Linebacker

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Quincy Williams

C.J. Mosley

Jamien Sherwood

Kwon Alexander

Cornerback

D.J. Reed

Sauce Gardner

Michael Carter II

Bryce Hall

Brandin Echols

Justin Hardee

Safety

Lamarcus Joyner

Jordan Whitehead

Ashtyn Davis

Tony Adams

Specialists

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

K Greg Zuerlein

P Braden Mann

LS Thomas Hennessy

