Jets initial 53-man roster
The arguing has been done and cuts have been made. The Jets have revealed their initial 53-man roster. Keep in mind, the 53 players on the roster here will not be the 53 players by the end of the week, even by this time tomorrow. The Jets will scour the waiver wire and try to churn the bottom of their roster.
Here’s a look at the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 New York Jets.
Quarterback
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Wilson
Joe Flacco
Mike White
Running Back
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Carter
Breece Hall
Ty Johnson
Zonovan Knight
Wide Receiver
Corey Davis
Braxton Berrios
Elijah Moore
Denzel Mims
Garrett Wilson
Jeff Smith
Tight End
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
C.J. Uzomah
Tyler Conklin
Lawrence Cager
Jeremy Ruckert
Offensive Line
(Nell Redmond-AP)
Duane Brown
Laken Tomlinson
Connor McGovern
Alijah Vera-Tucker
George Fant
Nate Herbig
Dan Feeney
Max Mitchell
Defensive Line
John Franklin-Myers
Solomon Thomas
Quinnen Williams
Carl Lawson
Jacob Martin
Nathan Shepherd
Sheldon Rankins
Vinny Curry
Bryce Huff
Jermaine Johnson
Micheal Clemons
Linebacker
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Quincy Williams
C.J. Mosley
Jamien Sherwood
Kwon Alexander
Cornerback
D.J. Reed
Sauce Gardner
Michael Carter II
Bryce Hall
Brandin Echols
Justin Hardee
Safety
Lamarcus Joyner
Jordan Whitehead
Ashtyn Davis
Tony Adams
Specialists
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
K Greg Zuerlein
P Braden Mann
LS Thomas Hennessy