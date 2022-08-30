Jets initial 53-man roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Billy Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Flacco
    Joe Flacco
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • John Franklin-Myers
    John Franklin-Myers
    American football defensive end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jamien Sherwood
    Jamien Sherwood
    American football safety
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandin Echols
    Brandin Echols
    American football cornerback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The arguing has been done and cuts have been made. The Jets have revealed their initial 53-man roster. Keep in mind, the 53 players on the roster here will not be the 53 players by the end of the week, even by this time tomorrow. The Jets will scour the waiver wire and try to churn the bottom of their roster.

Here’s a look at the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 New York Jets.

Quarterback

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

  • Zach Wilson

  • Joe Flacco

  • Mike White

Running Back

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

  • Michael Carter

  • Breece Hall

  • Ty Johnson

  • Zonovan Knight

Wide Receiver

  • Corey Davis

  • Braxton Berrios

  • Elijah Moore

  • Denzel Mims

  • Garrett Wilson

  • Jeff Smith

Tight End

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

  • C.J. Uzomah

  • Tyler Conklin

  • Lawrence Cager

  • Jeremy Ruckert

Offensive Line

(Nell Redmond-AP)

    • Duane Brown

    • Laken Tomlinson

    • Connor McGovern

    • Alijah Vera-Tucker

    • George Fant

    • Nate Herbig

    • Dan Feeney

    • Max Mitchell

Defensive Line

 

  • John Franklin-Myers

  • Solomon Thomas

  • Quinnen Williams

  • Carl Lawson

  • Jacob Martin

  • Nathan Shepherd

  • Sheldon Rankins

  • Vinny Curry

  • Bryce Huff

  • Jermaine Johnson

  • Micheal Clemons

Linebacker

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

  • Quincy Williams

  • C.J. Mosley

  • Jamien Sherwood

  • Kwon Alexander

Cornerback

  • D.J. Reed

  • Sauce Gardner

  • Michael Carter II

  • Bryce Hall

  • Brandin Echols

  • Justin Hardee

Safety

  • Lamarcus Joyner

  • Jordan Whitehead

  • Ashtyn Davis

  • Tony Adams

Specialists

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

  • K Greg Zuerlein

  • P Braden Mann

  • LS Thomas Hennessy

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories