Jets inform Trumaine Johnson he’ll be released

The Jets are in the market for a free agent addition at cornerback and part of the reason for that is how poorly things worked out with the last big-ticket player they brought in at the position.

Trumaine Johnson signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract in 2018 and has played just 17 games over his two seasons with the team. Johnson hasn’t played particularly well when he has been on the field and the Jets have seen enough.

As first reported by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Johnson has been informed by the Jets that he’ll be released. The move will become official before his $11 million salary for next season is guaranteed on the third day of the new league year.

The move will leave dead money on the team’s cap, but the amount will not be known until the players’ vote on the proposed CBA has been tabulated. If it is approved, the team will be able to spread the $12 million in dead money over two years by making Johnson a post-June 1 cut. If not, all of the money would be on this year’s cap.

