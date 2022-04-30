Jets' impressive NFL Draft moves set Zach Wilson up for success — now it's up to him

Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson treated image, both wearing black Jets hoodies

The price of being one of the best quarterbacks of any NFL Draft is that you usually get drafted by a not-so-great team. That was true of Zach Wilson one year ago when he was picked by the star-crossed Jets who were rebuilding everything from scratch, once again.

After just one, 4-13 season under their young franchise quarterback the Jets vowed to do everything they could to put him in a position to succeed. They promised to surround him with weapons, to build a better team around him.

And they sure did deliver.

In fact, it’s hard to imagine that Wilson – or any quarterback, really – could want anything more than he’s gotten over the last 6 ½ weeks. The Jets used free agency to rebuild their defense, put the finishing pieces on their offensive line, and sign not one, but two good receiving tight ends. Then, after trying to trade for every veteran No. 1 receiver they could find, they landed one of the best receivers in the draft.

And they weren’t done, because on Friday night they traded up in the second round to grab what many scouts say was the best running back in the draft, too. And then in the third round they added what GM Joe Douglas called “a dynamic weapon” whose current role is as the third tight end.

Jeremy Ruckert, at this point, is a luxury. But the addition of Breece Hall – a player Douglas called “a home run threat (who) can score from anywhere on the field” -- was really the final piece of what has been a spectacular offseason for the Jets. Douglas has managed to completely overhaul his roster and reshape his team without overspending or getting suckered into a crazy trade. And he focused just as much of his attention on the Jets’ NFL-worst defense as he did the offense. There is improvement all around.

Garrett Wilson

But the most impressive part, and undoubtedly the most important part, is the tools he has put at Wilson’s disposal. When he steps under center this year, he’s now flanked by two potential Pro Bowl guards in Alijah Vera-Tucker (whom Douglas traded up in the first round to get a year ago) and Laken Tomlinson (a free-agent acquisition this year). After a year of having no reliable tight ends to throw to, Wilson can now choose from C.J. Uzomah or Tyler Conklin, both of whom signed with the Jets in March. And a receiving corps that already had Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and the sneaky good Braxton Berrios now has Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 pick and one of the best receivers in this draft.

Story continues

That’s a lot of protection and a lot of options, and that’s not all. Because the key to the 49ers-style offense that Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur runs is a diverse rushing attack, usually run by committee. The Jets found a good running back to lead that committee when they drafted Michael Carter in the fourth round last year. But the 5-11, 217-pound Hall could turn out to be even better with his special combination of power and 4.39 speed.

Of course, who’s better doesn’t matter. Wilson, now standing behind a brick wall of a line, has a minimum of eight legitimate weapons to choose from. And it’s hard to think of the last time a Jets quarterback had a deep, diverse array of offensive talent around him like that.

Now, none of this matters, of course, if Wilson isn’t the real deal. Absolutely everything the Jets have built is contingent on Wilson being worthy of where he was drafted – No. 2 overall. Regardless of the circumstances, he only showed flashes of that kind of special ability last season. He needs to show a lot more this year.

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

But at least his organization didn’t let him down the way many other young quarterbacks have been let down over the years. Just look across town at how the Giants failed to surround Daniel Jones with a competent team or an NFL-caliber offensive line over his first three season. Or recall how badly the Jets failed to build anything around Sam Darnold in the three years before Wilson arrived.

That’s more of the norm when it comes to young quarterbacks drafted high. It can take time to build a team, and those franchise quarterbacks can stumble while it happens. But the Jets didn’t want to waste any of Wilson’s career, so they didn’t waste any time at all.

Their aggressive move to trade up for Hall was just the final piece of a project they’ve been working so hard on since the offseason began. Wilson now has everything he could ever want or need to become the kind of quarterback the Jets haven’t had in decades. He is set up for success. He is set up for stardom.

The Jets did their part, just as they promised. Now it’s all up to him.