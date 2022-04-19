Jets hosting visit with free agent LB Kwon Alexander: report

Kwon Alexander closeup with Saints white jersey 2021

The Jets are hosting a visit with free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander on Tuesday, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Alexander, 27, played 12 games last season for the New Orleans Saints, starting eight.

He had one interception, 3.5 sacks, and 50 total tackles.

Before joining the Saints, Alexander played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, starting with his rookie season in 2015 for Tampa.

Alexander was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, when he had three interceptions and 97 total tackles for the Bucs.

Alexander, who has experience playing middle and outside linebacker spots, could be a solid and versatile addition for the Jets.