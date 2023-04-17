Jets hosting UAB RB DeWayne McBride Monday

The Jets are bringing in UAB running back DeWayne McBride for a visit Monday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

UAB RB DeWayne McBride visits the #Jets today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

The five-foot-ten and 209-pound back was about as productive as you can be in 2022, leading the nation in rushing yards (1,713), rushing yards per game (155.3) and yards per carry (7.35). That includes three games with at least 200 yards. He was also second in the nation with 19 rushing yards.

McBride could be a nice complement back to Breece Hall and someone the Jets could use on early downs to get some yards and a few explosive plays. With Hall coming back from injury and question marks behind him, a day three pick at running isn’t out of the question. McBride would be an intriguing one.

