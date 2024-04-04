Jets hosted WR Rome Odunze for pre-draft visit Wednesday

The Jets held a visit with Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze Wednesday as the begin to put the final touches on their draft board with the big day just three weeks away.

Washington WR Rome Odunze, a likely Top 10 pick and one of the Draft's best WRs, visited the #Jets today, source said, and he has the #Bears tomorrow. He's already spent time with the #Giants, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

With the flexibility the Jets now have at the top of the draft following their work in free agency, more options are on the table with their pick at No. 10. That includes Odunze, viewed by many as the No. 2 wide receiver in this class, behind Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

That’s how Daniel Jeremiah has Odunze in his updated top 50 board. But the better news is DJ has Odunze as the No. 3 player overall.

Odunze would bring quite the spark to the Jets offense if he ends up being the pick. Here’s Jeremiah’s latest scouting report on Odunze:

Odunze is a big, athletic wideout with exceptional hands. He can play outside or in the slot. He is refined and polished in everything he does on the field. He uses a variety of releases at the line of scrimmage and is a clean route runner. He uses his strength to lean into defenders before separating out of the break point. He thrives in traffic, possessing the ability to pluck the football and absorb big shots over the middle of the field. He makes some incredible adjustments on poorly thrown balls. He tracks naturally over his shoulder. After the catch, he is very tough to bring down and has some nifty make-miss ability. He plays with a ton of passion and energy. Overall, Odunze is a complete player and reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald coming out of college.

Nothing like being compared to a future Hall of Fame receiver. Odunze would give the Jets a strong trio this season with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams as the Jets push all in, but also give them a young dynamic receiver along with Wilson for the foreseeable future.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire