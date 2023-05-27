Jets to host joint practices with Buccaneers

The Jets will see their former head coach this summer as they will host joint practices against Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this summer, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The Jets and Buccaneers will hold a pair of joint practices leading up to their preseason meeting at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, August 19.

The Buccaneers are going through a transitional period, needless to say. Quarterback Tom Brady retired after 23 seasons in the NFL with the last three in Tampa, winning Super Bowl LV. It’s now between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to see who will take over and have the unenviable task of replacing perhaps the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

The Buccaneers won the NFC South last season with an 8-9 record before being bounced by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card.

The Bucs will be the second team the Jets will have joint practices with, following a week down in the Carolinas against the Panthers.

