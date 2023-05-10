Jets to host Dolphins in NFL's first ever Black Friday game

Oct 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time ever, the NFL will play a game on Black Friday in 2023, and the Jets have the honor of playing hosts.

The league has announced that the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins on Friday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m.

The announcement comes as the league has begun to slowly release bits and pieces of the 2023 regular season schedule, with the full schedule to be released on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Black Friday game certainly won’t be the only nationally televised game for the Jets in 2023. With Aaron Rodgers in the fold and the Jets looking to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders, reports have indicated the Jets could be playing in prime time, in the national spotlight, as many as six times this season.