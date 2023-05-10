Jets will host Dolphins in NFL’s first Black Friday game

The New York Jets will help the NFL make history this season as they will take part in the league’s first game ever on Black Friday.

The league announced Wednesday a matchup between the Jets and the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium at 3:00 eastern on November 24. The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

With Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets, the national exposure for the team was going to increase tremendously. We now know at least one such national exposure for the Jets and it will come against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in a matchup of two potentially strong offenses and two really strong defenses.

The Jets and Dolphins split their season series in 2022, with each team winning at home.

The full schedule will be released Thursday night.

BLACK. FRIDAY. FOOTBALL. We'll see an old rival in the NFL's first ever Black Friday game ➜ https://t.co/MjdYV1WnL6 pic.twitter.com/c9E1qq2JP9 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 10, 2023

