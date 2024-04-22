Jets host the Avalanche with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Jets -118, Avalanche +100; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Jets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 7-6. Adam Lowry scored two goals in the victory.

Winnipeg is 52-24-6 overall and 21-5-1 against the Central Division. The Jets have a 16-7-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Colorado has a 50-25-7 record overall and a 16-9-2 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have allowed 252 goals while scoring 302 for a +50 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Monahan has scored 26 goals with 33 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 51 goals and 89 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has four goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 9-1-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Morgan Barron: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Samuel Girard: day to day (head), Jonathan Drouin: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.