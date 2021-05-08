Jets host 5 players for tryouts during rookie minicamp

New York’s 2021 draft class and its crop of 12 undrafted free agents were not the only players being evaluated at One Jets Drive on Friday afternoon.

The Jets hosted wide receivers Trevor Davis, Steven Mitchell and Damion Willis, tight end Daniel Crawford and defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson during their first rookie minicamp of the offseason. Davis, Mitchell and Willis have previous NFL experience, while Crawford and Johnson are rookies.

A fifth-round pick out of the University of California by the Packers in 2016, Davis has bounced around the NFL throughout his six-year career. Davis caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in four seasons with Green Bay before catching on with the Raiders in 2019. Davis posted career-highs in single-season receptions (seven) and single-season receiving yards (83) in his lone season with the Raiders and signed with the Bears as a free agent in 2020. However, he did not make Chicago’s 53-man roster out of training camp and was released in August. Davis then signed with the Washington Football Team’s practice squad in October and a reserve/futures contract with Washington in January. He was released after the 2021 NFL draft.

Mitchell spent the 2018 offseason with the Rams before landing in Houston, where he bounced back and forth between the practice squad from 2018-20. In three seasons with the Texans, Mitchell caught seven passes for 97 yards. Willis, meanwhile, worked his way to a temporary spot at the top of the Bengals’ wide receiver depth chart in 2019 in place of an injured A.J. Green. The former undrafted free agent out of Troy lasted just one season with Cincinnati, though, and split 2020 between the Browns and Jaguars. In two NFL seasons, Willis has caught nine passes for 82 yards.

Crawford caught 21 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown at Northern Illinois last season, while Johnson totaled 20 tackles and three sacks for the University of Colorado in 2020.