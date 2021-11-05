Jets horrible defense overshadows a not so terrible offensive performance in 45-30 loss to Colts | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says the Jets defense needs to figure it out fast after giving up over 500 yards of offense in New York's loss to the Colts. Vacchiano also breaks down the Jets bizarre QB situation after Mike White went out in the first quarter with an injury and the team relying on their third string quarterback Josh Johnson the rest of the way.