Jets hopeful to get WR Jamison Crowder back for Thursday's game against Broncos

The Jets could use any and all the help they can get as they enter Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos still in search of their first win of the season.

And they just may be getting some help on the wide receiver front.

Jamison Crowder hasn’t been able to suit up in the team’s last two games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but the receiver spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said that he feels very good about his chances of playing come Thursday night.



“I feel real good about them,” Corwder said. ‘I’ve been working out, doing some running, and I feel pretty good. No pain or anything, so I feel good.

“I feel like I did some really good cutting and ran a few routes today and it felt good. Obviously now I’m just trying to prepare as well as I can and be ready to play on Thursday.”

The team’s leading receiver in 2019, Crowder had a very strong Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, hauling in seven passes for 115 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown in which he showed off his elusive run-after-catch skills, scampering through the Bills’ defense for the score.

Gang Green has scored a league-worst 37 points this season, and having top three receiving options Crowder, Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims all miss time early on has certainly not helped matters for Sam Darnold and the Jets offense.

“I really can’t put my finger on it, honestly. I wish I could,” Crowder said of the Jets’ struggles. “If I knew, then I would definitely try to turn it around. In my opinion, we’ve just got to make plays, and that’s just across the board. Especially on the offensive side of the football, we’ve got to just make plays.

“I feel like the last two weeks we’ve moved the ball really well. I just feel like we’ve got to get points somehow, some way once we get down in the red zone area.”

Crowder was officially listed as limited on the Jets’ Tuesday injury report, though the report was more of an estimation since the team only had a walkthrough as opposed to a full practice.

So it’s still up in the air as to whether or not Crowder will be able to play Thursday, but as head coach Adam Gase said as well, things seem to be trending in the right direction.

“Any time that you can get your best receiver back on the field, it gets you fired up a little bit,” Gase said. “All of these (limited players) are pointing in the right direction. We’ve just got to make sure the guys are doing the proper things to get their bodies right and healthy and ready to go.”