The Jets had quarterback Zach Wilson on the field for their first preseason game and he’s set to go again against the Packers this week, but the team will remain without a couple of their other top draft picks.

Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has been sidelined by a pectoral injury and wide receiver Elijah Moore has been sitting out after hurting his quad last week. Both players will miss this week’s game and the team’s joint practices with the Packers, but head coach Robert Saleh said in press conferences this week that he’s hopeful both players will be in the lineup for the preseason finale against the Eagles.

Saleh added that the team is “really not concerned” about either player missing Week 1, but did note that the lost time is less than ideal for the two rookies.

“Anyone who’s not going to get an opportunity to get these reps,” Saleh said. “Whether it’s Elijah Moore or a veteran. Not that it hurts them, it’s just a missed opportunity to see something else and get a little bit better. Like I said, I just value these practices, and if you’re not able to participate, not that it’s a knock on you, it’s just not great.”

Wilson said he felt comfortable in his preseason debut and getting everyone else healthy enough to play would likely make the Jets feel more comfortable about their offense as a whole.

Jets hope to have Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore back for final preseason game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk