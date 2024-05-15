Jets’ home opener comes on Thursday night in Week 3 vs. Patriots

The Jets will play their home opener under the prime-time lights for the second season in a row. This time, it will take place in Week 3 and it will be a Thursday night game on September 19 on Amazon Prime Video. The opponent? The New England Patriots. This according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

This will mark quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first regular-season game at MetLife Stadium since tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of last season against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers will be completely healthy by the time the 2024 home opener rolls around.

The Jets ended a 15-game losing streak against the Patriots in what became Bill Belichick’s final game as head coach in New England. The Patriots are now led by new head coach Jerod Mayo and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf. The Jets will either face Jacoby Brissett or rookie Drake Maye in that matchup.

This means the Jets will have two prime-time games in the first three weeks of the season with their Week 1 trip to San Francisco on Monday Night Football. This also means the Jets open the season with three games in ten days.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire