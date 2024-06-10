Jets holding mandatory minicamp this week

The Jets have one more week to go in their spring session. Mandatory minicamp begins Tuesday and will run for three days (June 11-13). After Thursday’s practice, the Jets are off until they reconvene in late July for the start of training camp.

Dates are not known as of yet but we do know the Jets will hold joint practices with all three of their preseason opponents (Commanders, Panthers, Giants).

Arguably the biggest question entering minicamp is whether or not edge-rusher Haason Reddick will report to minicamp. He is seeking a new contract as he enters the final year of his three-year contract and is set to make $14.25 million. He gave up $250,000 in workout bonuses by not attending the voluntary portion of the offseason program. Reddick would also be subject to fines by not attending minicamp.

New York begins the 2024 regular season in 91 days against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, September 9.

