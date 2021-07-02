Jets to hold joint practices with Packers in Green Bay ahead of preseason matchup

Jets HC Robert Saleh smiling at Rookie Minicamp

NFL teams holding joint practices ahead of preseason games has become a growing trend in the NFL, and the Jets will be among the teams to join that trend in 2021.

A source confirmed to SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano that the Jets will hold joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay on August 18-19, ahead of their preseason matchup on August 21.

While the day-in, day-out grind of NFL training camp practices can grow a bit stale over time as players see the same defenders across from them (and vice versa), joint practices allow coaching staffs to see how their players match up with unfamiliar opponents.

And there’s also a family tie here, as Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will get to spend some quality time with his brother, Matt, the Packers head coach.

The Giants, meanwhile, will also be holding joint practices with the Browns in Cleveland this summer prior to their matchup on August 22.