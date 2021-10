Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith said a practice-week option before Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London was to spend the whole week overseas, and “treat it like a bowl week.” The Falcons and Jets, each 1-3, declined the bowl-week approach. This visit to London will be all about the game, as each team chose to stay home for practices through Thursday before making the long flights and preparing for the 9:30 a.m. EDT kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.