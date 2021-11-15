Jets' historically bad defense knows something needs to change

Jets CB Javelin Guidry allows TD to Stefon Diggs

The Jets always knew they’d struggle on offense this season, but back in the summer, they didn’t seem to have many doubts about their defense. Even with all the injuries, even with their dangerously young secondary, they were sure they were good enough to at least keep most games close.

And for a few weeks they did. For a few weeks, they were competent.

Right now, they’re just historically bad.

“Our system prides itself on being able to get better as the year goes on,” Robert Saleh said on Sunday after yet another defensive disaster. “Clearly, it’s not happening.”

No, it’s not. That was clear with the way they were shredded by the Buffalo Bills in a 45-17 loss. The Bills had 489 total yards, marking the fourth time in five games the Jets have given up at least 450. It was also the third time in four games they’ve given up at least 45 points – something no team has done, according to ESPN Stats & Info, since the Giants way back in 1966.

The 175 points they’ve surrendered in the past four games is the second-most allowed by any team since the AFL and NFL merged back in 1970. The 1,890 yards they’ve given up during this stretch is the most in franchise history. The 417.1 yards per game they’re giving up is the worst in the NFL by more than 30 yards. And the 32.8 points per game they’re surrendering is more than a field goal worse than anyone else, too.

But what’s really stunning has been the turnaround, which occurred at the bye week. In the first five games of the season, the Jets were giving up 24.2 points and 372.8 yards per game. In the four games since their week-long break, they’ve surrendered an average of 43.75 points and 472.5 yards.

How in the world does a defense suddenly start giving up 20 more points and 100 more yards per game?

The truth is, the Jets don’t seem to know.



“Our job is to go out there and stop people and we haven’t done it over the last few outings,” said defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. “So, for us, yeah we’re embarrassed because it’s not our standard. Every man should be embarrassed, every man should be angry.”

They are, but the problem is they have been for a month – ever since they came out of the bye week and gave up 551 yards to the Patriots in New England for their worst defensive effort since 1986. They felt “embarrassment” and “anger” that day, according to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was one of several who vowed “it won’t happen again.”

Then two weeks later, they gave up 532 yards and 45 points in Indianapolis. And 10 days after that, they were barely a speed bump for the Bills.

Against the Bills, Saleh actually said they had coverages designed to help take receiver Stefon Diggs out of the game. Diggs finished with eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, taking advantage of what too often looked like single coverage. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was rarely pressured and threw for 366 yards.

After the game, Jets defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi apparently delivered a fiery speech to his teammates. That’s great. Except he did something similar the day after the Patriots game, too. At this point, everyone’s words are meaningless because no matter what they say, the Jets' defense just looks lost.

“Clearly, it’s not good enough,” Saleh said. “Ever since that bye week, we haven’t been nearly as good as we have wanted to be.”

“I can’t really tell you what is really going on,” added linebacker C.J. Mosley. “It could be scheme. It could be mistakes here and there. That’s all of our job to figure out.”



That won’t be easy since it seems to be a total disaster. The defensive line has all but disappeared in recent weeks, rarely generating any kind of pass rush. The linebackers are putting on a clinic on how to miss tackles. And a young secondary that once showed some promise is beginning to regress, too.

And it’s not all about the injuries, either. The Jets did lose a couple of big pieces before the season started in defensive end Carl Lawson and safety Lamarcus Joyner, while safety Marcus Maye is out for the season now. Those are big hits, to be sure, but the Jets have been dealing with that since the start of the season.

As Saleh said, by now they should be getting better, not worse.

Maybe it’ll take Saleh stepping in and taking a more active role in the defense, since that’s where he built most of his resume. It was just two years ago that he coached a defense in San Francisco that carried the 49ers all the way to the Super Bowl. Maybe Saleh calling some of the defensive plays would help Ulbrich, who is essentially running Saleh’s defensive scheme.

But at this point, who knows if even that would be enough? Maybe this Jets defense is just this bad.

“There isn’t a magic formula or a secret sauce or anything like that,” Rankins said. “We all just have to get better.”

“Obviously, it’s not good enough,” Saleh said. “It always starts with me. We have eight games left and we have to figure it out.”

And quickly, because if not, this defense could really do damage in an already lost season. The last thing the Jets need is to be constantly playing catch up while they’re trying to groom a rookie quarterback, whenever Zach Wilson returns. There’s also always the danger of Saleh losing some of the room if he doesn’t start coming up with some answers soon.

At least there’s one bright spot, though, to this defensive disaster – and it’s the only thing they can cling to with more than two months still to go.

“I think we’ve played overall about as bad as we could possibly play at times,” Rankins said of the Jets' defense. “So, it can only go up from here.”

Or so they hope.