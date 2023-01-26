Jets hire former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The Jets have hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as the team's offensive coordinator.



Hackett was a head coach for the first time in 2022, but he was fired by the Broncos after just 15 games as the team stumbled to a 4-11 record.

Prior to his time in Denver, Hackett had success as an offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers (2019-21), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), and Buffalo Bills (2013-14).

While Hackett was with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards, with Green Bay going 13-3 in each of his seasons. SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes notes that Rodgers and Hackett are still "extremely close."

Before his time with the Packers, Hackett helped lead the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game in 2017, where they fell to the New England Patriots in a tight game.

The 43-year-old Hackett has also made a few stops at the college level, including Syracuse, where he served as an assistant from 2010-12.

Hackett takes over for Mike LaFleur, who mutually parted ways with the team following two seasons as OC under Robert Saleh.

Hackett will very likely have a new veteran quarterback to work with in 2023, but who that quarterback will be has yet to be determined.

Keith Carter hired as offensive line coach and run game coordinator

Shortly after announcing that Hackett had been hired as OC, the Jets also announced that Keith Carter has been hired as the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Carter, 40, has been an assistant at both the college and pro level, spending the last five seasons as the Tennessee Titans offensive line coach.

Carter has also worked with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks, and takes over the role previously occupied by John Benton.