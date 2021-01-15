Will Jets’ new hire throw a wrench in Dolphins’ draft aspirations?

The New York Jets entered this offseason as the only AFC East team without a coach. As of this morning, they’ve got one. And, ironically enough, amid the offensive rat race that so many teams fall into across the league, the entire division now has head coaches rooted in defensive backgrounds. McDermott. Flores. Belichick. And now, Robert Salah.

With the Jets’ front office and coaching situation now established, the Jets must turn their eyes towards decoding how to their offseason strategy should run. And ESPN’s Adam Schefter has provided the first clue that New York may depart from the vast assumption that they’ll be drafting a quarterback to pair with their new regime.

Of course, this is still very early in the process and much will change over the course of the next three months. But Adam Schefter stating what he did on Sportscenter last night should hold a lot of weight.

“I would be surprised if Sam Darnold were not the (Jets’)’ starting quarterback on opening day.”

This of course, would not change all that much for Miami other that potentially removing a player of interest off the board ahead of the Dolphins, who pick at No. 3. But where this decision, should it become reality, will hurt Miami most is in the bidding war for quarterback hungry teams to trade up in the draft. Miami was presumed to be the team at the top of the order that would benefit from teams like Carolina and San Francisco and Chicago calling about a trade for a quarterback.

But if the Jets stay committed to Darnold, it may move them, in year one of a new regime, to field offers as well. And if that happens, Miami may be “stuck” at No. 3.

But then again, who knows. It is officially “lying season” in the NFL, so the Jets may be teasing a direction they don’t really intent to do in order to drive the up the perceived value of Sam Darnold before the trade lines start ringing this spring.