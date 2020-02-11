Jets hire Leigh Torrence to help with secondary

The Jets added to their coaching staff, hiring a former NFL defensive back.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets have hired Leigh Torrence as their assistant defensive backs coach.

Torrence’s coaching career began with the Saints as an intern, and he has been a defensive assistant since 2017.

Torrence played seven years in the NFL, with stints with the Packers, Falcons, Washington, Saints, and Jaguars.

He replaces Steve Jackson, who left for a job on the Bengals staff.