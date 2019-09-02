Jets hire Hines Ward as assistant coach

The Jets have a new assistant coach with plenty of playing experience.

Hines Ward has been added to the coaching staff on a full-time basis, head coach Adam Gase announced today.

Ward worked with the Jets as a coaching intern over the summer, and Gase said he was impressed with Ward’s contributions and thinks it’s time for Ward to become a coach on a permanent basis. Ward will work with Shawn Jefferson coaching the Jets’ receivers.

The 43-year-old Ward played for the Steelers from 1998 to 2011 and was a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XL MVP.