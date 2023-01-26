Jets hire former Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

Former Green Bay Packers assistant coach Nathaniel Hackett is headed to New York. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets are hiring Hackett to be the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Hackett, 43, spent three years as the offensive coordinator for Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Now, he’ll go to New York to replace Mike LaFleur, Matt’s brother.

Hackett left the Packers when he was hired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2022, but he lasted only 15 games before he was fired following a disappointing 4-11 start.

In New York, Hackett will work on Robert Saleh’s staff and be the top offensive assistant. Hackett and Saleh worked together in Jacksonville during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Hackett’s father, Paul, was the offensive coordinator of the Jets for four seasons (2001-04).

This will be Hackett’s fourth stint as an offensive coordinator. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Packers, and he also called plays while the head coach in Denver.

Hackett is a close friend of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is still considering his football future.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire