Jets hire Ben Wilkerson as assistant offensive line coach

Jets helmet

The Jets have added a new coach, with ESPN's Rich Cimini and Jordan Raanan reporting that Ben Wilkerson will be coming on as assistant offensive line coach.

Wilkerson had been in the same role with the Giants since 2018. He replaces Jake Moreland, who is now with the Denver Broncos.

The offensive line is still a unit that needs some work despite some bright lights in the group, including Alijah Vera-Tucker and George Fant.

Before the Giants, Wilkerson played in the league for a couple seasons as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals. He then went to the Atlanta Falcons for a couple of seasons.

He began his coaching career at LSU as a grad assistant before going to Grambling State as their O-line coach.

Wilkerson made it back to the NFL in 2015, landing with the Chicago Bears as an assistant O-line coach before going to the Giants.