Jets’ Henry Anderson fined for hit on Josh Allen

Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson has such a history of taking cheap shots at Bills players that the wife of Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka called for him to be banned. The NFL didn’t go that far, but did give Anderson a hit to the paycheck.

Anderson, who took two cheap shots at Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, has been fined $10,527.

The league easily could have hit Anderson harder than that, given that he took unnecessary shots at Allen on two different plays.

Last year Anderson was fined for a hit that injured Hauschka.