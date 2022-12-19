Jets get help in AFC playoff picture after Patriots pull major gaffe in loss to Raiders

What the heck happened in Las Vegas? What were the Patriots thinking?

Just when it looked like the Patriots and Raiders were heading for overtime, the unthinkable happened. The Patriots ran a draw and then tried a hook-and-ladder and…well, just see for yourself.

As a result, the Jets saw a little bit of hope for the playoffs return with the Patriots dropping to 7-7. The Titans weren’t able to help out the Jets, however, after Justin Herbert drove the Chargers into field goal range and Cameron Dicker was good from 43 yards to give Los Angeles a 17-14 win over Tennessee to move to 8-6.

Still, the Jets remain just one game back of the teams sitting at No. 6 (Los Angeles) and No. 7 (Miami) and still have a trip to Miami on the schedule.

AFC Wild Card standings through Week 15

5. Ravens 9-5

6. Chargers 8-6

7. Dolphins 8-6

8. Patriots 7-7

9. Jets 7-7

10. Jaguars 6-8

11. Raiders 6-8

12. Browns 6-8

13. Steelers 6-8

If the Jets can win their next two games — vs. Jacksonville, at Seattle — and New England loses one of their next two — which is entirely possible with them hosting Cincinnati next week — the Jets can win their way into the playoffs with a win in Miami in Week 18.

So while it seems doom and gloom right now, a win Thursday and a Patriots loss Saturday, then all the Jets would need to do is win their last two games and they’re in.

